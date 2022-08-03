Canlyniadau Nos Fercher 3 Awst // Results for Wednesday evening 3 August
- Cyhoeddwyd
Holl ganlyniadau Nos Fercher 3 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.
All the results from Wednesday evening 3 August and clips of the competitions.
Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 16 ac o dan 19 oed (61) / Instrumental Blue Riband 16-19 yrs (61)
1. Charlotte Kwok
Unawd o Sioe Gerdd 19 oed a throsodd (43) / Solo from a Musical 19 years and over (43)
1. Cai Fôn Davies
2. Fflur Davies
3. Taylah James
Gwobr Richard Burton dros 19 oed (171) / Richard Burton Prize over 19 years (171)
1. Cedron Sion
Ysgoloriaeth W Towyn Roberts ac Ysgoloriaeth William Park-Jones (28) / W Towyn Roberts and William Park-Jones Scholarships 28)
1. Eiry Price
2. Rhys Meilyr
3. Robin Gruffudd Hughes
Ysgoloriaeth Goffa Wilbert Lloyd Roberts (44) / Wilbert Lloyd Roberts Memorial Scholarship (44)
1. Fflur Davies