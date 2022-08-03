Canlyniadau Nos Fercher 3 Awst // Results for Wednesday evening 3 August

Holl ganlyniadau Nos Fercher 3 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.

All the results from Wednesday evening 3 August and clips of the competitions.

Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 16 ac o dan 19 oed (61) / Instrumental Blue Riband 16-19 yrs (61)

1. Charlotte Kwok

Unawd o Sioe Gerdd 19 oed a throsodd (43) / Solo from a Musical 19 years and over (43)

1. Cai Fôn Davies

2. Fflur Davies

3. Taylah James

Gwobr Richard Burton dros 19 oed (171) / Richard Burton Prize over 19 years (171)

1. Cedron Sion

Ysgoloriaeth W Towyn Roberts ac Ysgoloriaeth William Park-Jones (28) / W Towyn Roberts and William Park-Jones Scholarships 28)

1. Eiry Price

2. Rhys Meilyr

3. Robin Gruffudd Hughes

Ysgoloriaeth Goffa Wilbert Lloyd Roberts (44) / Wilbert Lloyd Roberts Memorial Scholarship (44)

1. Fflur Davies