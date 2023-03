Chwarae rygbi dros Y Bala... yn 67 oed

Would this be the oldest front row facing each other anywhere in the world last Saturday? Aled (Flint) 61 and Phil Blakoe (Bala) 67... combined age of 128 - fantastic by this duo! @WRU_Community @WelshRugbyUnion @WalesRugby @RygbiBala @FlintRugbyCymru pic.twitter.com/r2vCuwZETs