Bywyd ar fferm fynydd Gymreig // Life on a Welsh hill farm
Mae Mari Lloyd yn gweithio fel ffotograffydd i bobl eraill o ddydd i ddydd, ond mae ei lluniau o'r gymuned ffermio y cafodd ei magu ynddi ar lethrau'r Rhinogydd yn Ardudwy, Gwynedd, yn llafur cariad sy'n agos iawn at ei chalon.
O deulu o ffermwyr mynydd sy'n ffermio yn Hendre Waelod, Cwm Nantcol ers pedair cenhedlaeth, aeth Mari ati i gofnodi ei hetifeddiaeth amaethyddol cyn iddo ddiflannu ar ôl dechrau ar radd mewn ffotograffiaeth yn y brifysgol.
Mari Lloyd works as a commercial and wedding photographer but her photographs of the farming community she grew up in on the slopes of the Rhinogydd mountains in Ardudwy, Gwynedd, north west Wales, are a deeply personal labour of love.
From a family of hill farmers who have farmed at Hendre Waelod in Cwm Nantcol for four generations, Mari began documenting her farming heritage in the rural valley after starting a photography degree at university.
"Tra'n astudio cwrs gradd mewn ffotograffiaeth ym Mhrifysgol Caer, fi oedd yr unig berson ar y cwrs oedd o gefndir ffarmio felly o'n i'n gweld hyn yn gyfle gwych i wneud fy ngwaith ychydig yn wahanol i'r myfyrwyr eraill yno.
"Felly dyma fi'n mynd ati a seilio'r rhan fwyaf o fy mhrosiectau ar fy milltir sgwâr, sef Cwm Nantcol ger Llanbedr."
"While studying for my photography course at Chester University, I was the only one on the course from a farming background, so I saw that as a great opportunity to do something a bit different to the other students.
"I based most of my projects around my own square mile, which is Cwm Nantcol near Llanbedr."
"Fi ydi'r pedwerydd cenhedlaeth ar ein ffarm ni felly roeddwn yn gweld hi'n ddyletswydd arna'i i ddogfennu y ffordd yma o fyw," meddai Mari.
"Fe wnes i hefyd ddogfennu ychydig ar fy rhieni, bywyd ffermio, portreadau lleol, a thirluniau."
"I'm the fourth generation on our farm so I saw it as my duty to record this way of living," said Mari.
"I also documented my parents, farming life, portraits of local people and landscapes."
Mae gan Mari atgofion melys o ymweld á'i nain a'i thaid yn Hendre Waelod pan yn blentyn bach yn byw yn Nhrawsfynydd bob penwythnos a gwyliau ysgol cyn i'r teulu ddod i fyw i'r cwm eu hunain yn 2007.
Mari has fond memories as a small child of visiting her grandparents at Hendre Waelod from her home in Trawsfynydd every weekend and school holiday before the family moved to the Nantcol valley themselves in 2007.
Roedd Mari eisiau i'w gwaith dangos y ffermwyr yn eu cynefin gyda'u hanifeiliaid; yr ystod oedran o'r ifanc i'r hen oedd yn rhan o'r gymuned; a'r gwaith fferm sy'n gorfod cario ymlaen ym mhob tywydd.
Mari wanted her work to show the farmers in their natural habitat with their animals; the age range from the youngest to the oldest in the community; and the farm work that has to be done no matter what the weather.
"Erbyn heddiw dwi'n dogfennu ychydig ochr allan i'r Cwm gan ymweld â gwahanol seli defaid a gwartheg yn Nolgellau," esbonia Mari.
"More recently I've been documenting the other side of the valley and visiting sheep and cattle sales at Dolgellau," explains Mari.
"Dwi wrth fy modd yn cael lluniau bwrlwm y sêl a'r holl gymeriadau. Mae cael mynd i'r mart yn bwysig iawn i lawer o ffermwyr, dyma'r unig ffordd i rai gael cymdeithasu, gweld cymdogion a hen ffrindia' felly mae'n braf dogfennu hyn.
"I love getting pictures of the hustle and bustle at the sale and the characters there. Going to the market is very important to lots of farmers, it's the only way some get to socialise, see their neighbours and old friends, so it's nice to capture that.
"Dwi'n troi'r lluniau yn ddu a gwyn yn aml iawn, er mwyn canolbwyntio ar y cymeriadau dwi'n eu tynnu. Dwi'n teimlo bod lluniau du a gwyn yn adrodd stori mewn ffordd trawiadol ond syml.
"I often process the pictures in black and white to focus on the characters I photograph. I feel that black and white pictures tell a story in a striking but simple way."
"Dwi'n mwynhau pori drwy hen luniau a dwi'n gobeithio y bydd teuluoedd yn hel atgofion tra'n pori drwy'r lluniau dwi'n eu tynnu mewn blynyddoedd i ddod."
"I enjoy looking through old photos and I hope that there will be families reminiscing while looking at the pictures I take in years to come."