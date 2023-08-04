The Eisteddfod: How to watch and listen
- Cyhoeddwyd
If you can't make it to Boduan this year, you don't have to worry about missing any of the fun, competitions, concerts or the excitement of the Maes, thanks to the extensive coverage of all the Eisteddfod events online, on the radio and on the television throughout the week-long festival.
Here's a list of all the places you can go to watch and listen.
BBC Cymru Fyw
Cymru Fyw will reflect the latest stories and all the excitement from the Eisteddfod. As well as daily picture galleries, all week it will feature video clips of highlights from the Pavillion and a regularly updated and comprehensive list of all the competition winners in both English and Welsh.
Visit bbc.co.uk/cymrufyw or download the app on Apple (iPad or iPhone) or Android (tablet or phone).
BBC Radio Cymru
Each morning, Aled Hughes will be live from the Eisteddfod field, exploring each corner including the caravan site. This year's O'r Maes presenting team are Shân Cothi, Steffan Rhys Hughes and Ffion Emyr, and they will be broadcasting from the first Saturday to the last.
On Bore Sul live from the Maes, Iwan Griffiths will be joined by Archdruid Myrddin ap Dafydd and others. Iwan Griffiths will also bring all the day's events on Tocyn Wythnos from Monday to Friday.
Dros Frecwast will be live everyday from the Eisteddfod presented by Kate Crockett, Dylan Ebenezer and Gwenllian Grigg. Dros Ginio will be live with Jennifer Jones on Tuesday and Thursday; with Dewi Llwyd leading on Friday.
Radio Cymru will also broadcast Gig y Pafiliwn live on Thursday night and there will be an opportunity to enjoy highlights from Llwyfan y Maes and Tŷ Gwerin on the station's evening programmes the following week, as well as Brwydr y Bandiau.
S4C
Throughout the week on S4C and S4C Clic, BBC Wales cameras will be all over the festival field - in the pavillions, the Babell Lên, Llwyfan y Maes and Tŷ Gwerin. Tudur Owen, Heledd Cynwal and Nia Roberts will lead the audience through the events of the day, and the main ceremonies and competitions. Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis Morris join Tudur Owen in the evenings, reflecting the highlights of the day.
BBC iPlayer
There will be a special daily feed of Sedd o'r Pafiliwn Mawr on BBC iPlayer - the audience can reach it by going to the 'Wales' category on iPlayer.
BBC One Wales and BBC Two Wales
BBC Radio 1 presenter, Sian Eleri, will bring the week's highlights and stories to BBC One Wales and BBC Two Wales, along with BBC Four. In the first programme, Sian will join the audience at a gig by Pedair and the Eisteddfod's folk choir, she'll meet makers of this year's Crown and Chair - awarded to the main literary prize winners - and experience the diverse musical performances at the festival.
BBC Wales Today
On BBC Wales Today, Jennifer Jones will bring the latest stories from the festival, live each day (Monday to Friday) in the lunchtime and evening bulletins.
BBC Radio Wales
Radio Wales will look ahead to the Eisteddfod in The Arts Show on Friday 4 August, with guests Aneurin Karadog, Ceri Wyn Jones and Betsan Moses, and will take a look at Y Lle Celf in a special programme on Friday 11 August. Huw Stephens will broadcast live from the festival on Wednesday, and James Williams will be live from site for Radio Wales Breakfast to start the week.
BBC Wales News
BBC Wales News online will have daily coverage from the festival all week.
Horizons
The BBC Cymru Wales and Arts Council funded project, Horizons/Gorwelion will have a series of Sesiynau Gwyllt, filmed around the area of the Eisteddfod with artists including Tara Bandito, Alffa and Pys Melyn. There will also be a week of sessions at Sain studios, and the project will also reflect the wide array of music that will be on the field and in the local area throughout the week.
On the Eisteddfod Maes
At the Eisteddfod, alongside the daily coverage, Radio Cymru and S4C presenters will lead the crowds through the evening gigs on Llwyfan y Maes.
Ffion Dafis will be joined by Hywel Gwynfryn in a session looking back at his career at Y Babell Lên on Monday evening.
The BBC's Interim Chair, Dame Elan Closs Stephens will join Dewi Llwyd at Pabell y Cymdeithasau on Tuesday as part of the events celebrating 100 years of BBC broadcasting in Wales. Dewi and Dame Closs Stephens will discuss her contribution to the world of broadcasting over the years and her thoughts on becoming the Corporation's Interim Chair.
The Eisteddfod in English: