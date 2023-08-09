Canlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst // Results for Wednesday 9 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.

Cliciwch yma i weld holl ganlyniadau'r wythnos.

All the results from Wednesday 9August and clips of the competitions.

Unawd Bariton|Bas 19 ac o dan 25 oed (41) // Baritone | Bass Solo 19 and under 25

1. Owain Rowlands

2. Tomos Heddwyn Griffiths

3. Owain John

Unawd Mezzo-Soprano | Contralto | Uwchdenor 19 ac o dan 25 oed (39) // Mezzo-Soprano | Contralto | Counter-tenor Solo, 19 and under 25

1. Llinos Haf Jones

2. Elen Wyn

Côr Ieuenctid o dan 25 oed (22)) // Youth Choir under 25

1. Côr Ieuenctid Mon

2. Merched Plastaf

3. Côr Iau Glanaethwy