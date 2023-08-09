Canlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst // Results for Wednesday 9 August
Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.
All the results from Wednesday 9August and clips of the competitions.
Unawd Bariton|Bas 19 ac o dan 25 oed (41) // Baritone | Bass Solo 19 and under 25
1. Owain Rowlands
2. Tomos Heddwyn Griffiths
3. Owain John
Unawd Mezzo-Soprano | Contralto | Uwchdenor 19 ac o dan 25 oed (39) // Mezzo-Soprano | Contralto | Counter-tenor Solo, 19 and under 25
1. Llinos Haf Jones
2. Elen Wyn
Côr Ieuenctid o dan 25 oed (22)) // Youth Choir under 25
1. Côr Ieuenctid Mon
2. Merched Plastaf
3. Côr Iau Glanaethwy