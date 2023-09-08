How to follow the Rugby World Cup in Welsh

Have you ever wondered what a scrum half is in Welsh?

With the Rugby World Cup about to kick off, here are Llandaff North Rugby Club with some useful words to help you follow the action in Welsh.

The Cardiff based club was formed in 1898 and is home to several teams including youth and senior sides.

Termau rygbi yn y Gymraeg

Vocabulary

Taclo - To Tackle

Ystlys - Touchline

Cais - Try

Sgrym - Scrum

Llinell Gais - Try Line

Ryc - Ruck

Lein - Line Out

Cic Gosb - Penalty

Gôl Adlam - Drop Kick

Olwyr - Backs

Blaenwyr - Forwards

Tîm - Team

Eilydd - Substitute

Carfan - Squad

Ennill - Win

Colli - Lose

Hanner Amser - Half Time

Cwpan Y Byd - World Cup

Cymru am Byth - Wales Forever

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau - Land of my Fathers

There will be extensive Welsh language coverage of the Rugby World Cup on television, radio and online.

S4C and Radio Cymru will be broadcasting all Wales matches on TV and Radio. Sarra Elgan, Jason Mohammad and Lauren Jenkins will present S4C's coverage, with match commentary by Gareth Charles. Cennydd Davies and Gareth Rhys Owen will be joined by a host of expert analysts in the commentary box on Radio Cymru.

You can also watch and listen to S4C's rugby podcast Allez les Rouges, hosted by Lauren Jenkins, on iPlayer and Sounds.

Y Meddyg Rygbi on Radio Cymru shines a light on the importance of medical staff during rugby matches, as presenter Dewi Llwyd meets experts with first hand experience of working with the professionals. You can listen now on BBC Sounds.

So give it a go and follow the Rugby World Cup in Welsh with us. Pob lwc Cymru!