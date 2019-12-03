What will an ice-free Arctic look like?

The helicopter touches down on the sea ice at a landing site a few hundred metres from the ship. The group of scientists I have travelled here with heap their baggage and cargo on the ice, then we kneel around it with our heads down and hands over the bags, holding on tight to stop anything getting sucked into the helicopter’s draught as it takes off. I bury my face in my arms to protect my eyes from the fine snow crystals whipped up the wind as the rotors accelerate. When the noise of the engine fades away, we let go and uncover our faces to look around.

I have just arrived at an ice floe in the Central Arctic Ocean, a few hundred kilometres from the North Pole. The floe is a vast, thin crust of ice measuring about 2.5km by 3.5km (1.5 miles by 2.2 miles) across. For the most part, it is only 30-50cm (11.8-19.7in) thick. This piece of ice is the new home of the largest Arctic expedition of its kind, known as Mosaic, for the next year. Mosaic intends to form the most detailed picture yet of the Arctic environment, from the atmosphere to the ice and oceans, and the things that live there.

Several years in the past decade have reached new lows for summer sea ice extent, raising questions about what will happen in this new Arctic as the ice declines and retreats. How will the ecosystem respond? Can treaties keep fishing in the central Arctic in check? Is it possible for a ship to be present in the Arctic without polluting it?

You might also like:

Climate change is transforming the Arctic fast, and there is a danger that by the time the scientists have collected and analysed their data, it could already be out of date. In the fortnight I have been away from this floe, reporting from another icebreaker involved in the mission, the team has been moving quickly to get the camp up and running.

The last time I was here, it was only possible to see white and grey ice in every direction. When scientists first explored the floe, they weren’t even convinced it would hold their weight. Now, a network of huts and colourful tents are connected by paths of compacted snow and slack copper-coloured cables propped up by short poles lashed together into tripods. Close to the helicopter landing site is a row of Ski-Doos (a type of snowmobile) with low wooden Nansen sleds hitched on the back. Allison Fong of the Alfred Wegener Institute, leader of Mosaic’s ecology team, marshals the small herd of new arrivals onto the sleds.

The team has switched gears since their arrival at the floe. I last saw Fong poring over maps in a plush blue carpeted room lined with glass cabinets, discussing the plan of the camp with the rest of the leadership team. Now she wears a shiny black ski helmet and goggles, a rifle slung over her shoulder in case of polar bears, as she drives a Ski-Doo away with four people in tow.