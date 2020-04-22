Ageing protesters still speak of the first Earth Day with reverence. On 22 April 1970, 20 million people took to the streets across the United States to protest environmental destruction. The nation had recently witnessed the devastating impacts of the Santa Barbara oil spill and seen the first photographs of the Earth taken by astronauts. The beauty of that blue marble pictured from space contrasted bleakly with the lamentable state of the Earth that they knew from the ground.

The campaign was led by a senator from Wisconsin called Gaylord Nelson, and organised from a temporary office in Washington DC staffed by college students, many already veterans of protest campaigns of the 1960s, including the civil rights movement. But anyone was free to arrange their own festivities. “That was the remarkable thing about Earth Day,” wrote Nelson more than three decades later in his book Beyond Earth Day. “It organised itself.”

You might also like:

It may have been the start of the modern environmental movement, but it was not the origin of environmentalism. Scholars have argued that the tenets of environmentalism are found into the Koran, which was written in the 7th Century. And throughout the 20th Century, countless protesters have been killed trying to protect natural environments and animals, with numbers of killings rising rapidly in recent decades.