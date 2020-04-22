Giacomo is rolling pasta to make ravioli, his movements casual but impeccable, as if generations of nonne are watching over him. He’s telling me about his day, his voice grainy, his face slightly blurry on my screen. He is speaking from the Italian countryside, on the tenth day of national lockdown due to the coronavirus epidemic, and I am calling from Delhi. In two days, India will be in full lockdown too.

Contrary to the popular narrative about Italians abroad, I’ve never been good at calling home since I moved away eight years ago, and I’ve never felt lonely or nostalgic. Spending so much time on video calls discussing pasta and the best sourdough starter recipe with my childhood friend is out of character. Not that I feel lonely, I tell myself. I am self-isolating, as per government rules, with my husband and our flatmate, and the days go by in a flurry of board games, Netflix and homemade meals.

But for some reason I can’t put my finger on, I know I would feel lost without these long calls with my friends back home, who I feel share my same dread in the face of our collapsing world. This global health crisis has brought into sharper focus something I have been quietly dealing with for much longer than the past few weeks I have spent at home.

What I feel now, this fear of the unknown, resonates with that sense of subtle, ever-present apprehension about the new world that climate change is shaping. Our present environment is changing irreparably, and with it the course of our history, the stories and traditions we'll pass on to our children.

A systemic collapse of even bigger proportions than the current pandemic remains mostly unacknowledged, even as it touches our daily lives. My hometown of Bologna, in northern Italy, used to enjoy mild summers, but now experiences brutal heat waves nearly every year. Under its traditional, heat-trapping red roofs, flats typically have no fans or AC units, both of which are ubiquitous in middle-class homes here in Delhi. Regular extreme heat is a new phenomenon for Southern Europe and it costs lives every year.