Ten million deaths per year. It’s an unfathomable figure, but one that Gerald Larrouy-Maumus mentions often. It is the potential toll facing the world as disease-causing microbes develop resistance to our best defence against them – antibiotics.

Currently, 700,000 people die each year of drug-resistant diseases. Over the past decade or so, the list of medicines we can use against harmful bacteria has been dwindling. At the same time, other disease-causing organisms – fungi, viruses and parasites – are also developing resistance to the drugs we use to tackle them almost as quickly as we can make new ones. It means the illnesses they cause are getting harder to treat.

As Larrouy-Maumus, an infectious disease researcher at Imperial College London in the UK, warns, “If we do nothing, 10 million people per year will die.”

He is among those looking for new ways to tackle antimicrobial resistance. His plan is to turn the very surfaces that many of these pathogens use to spread from person to person into weapons against them.

You might also like:

• How long does coronavirus last on surfaces?

• Why we should all be wearing face masks

• Can you kill coronavirus with UV light

“The surfaces we touch in our daily routine can be a vector of transmission,” says Larrouy-Maumus. Indeed, the virus that causes Covid-19 – Sars-CoV-2 – can persist on cardboard for up to 24 hours, while on plastic and stainless steel it can remain active for up to three days. Some bacteria – including E. Coli and MRSA – can survive for several months on inanimate surfaces, while infectious yeasts can last for weeks. This only underlines the importance of continually disinfecting and cleaning surfaces that are frequently touched. (Read more about how long Covid-19 lasts on surfaces.)