Costa Rica – an ecological paradise of sandy beaches, protected tropical forests and pristine waterfalls, right? Include its 99% renewable electricity and bold plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and the country is often considered one of the greenest there is.

But for those familiar with its capital, San José, a different picture emerges. The reality of life here in the heart of the country’s central valley can feel far less eco-friendly. San José’s streets are typically full to brimming with cars, daily traffic jams and often-unreliable public transport.

Under lockdown, which in Costa Rica has seen strict limits imposed on when people can use their cars, traffic has slowed significantly. But as restrictions start to be lifted, the question arises as to whether San José can become a cleaner and less car-dependent city in normal times.

Costa Rica continues to reap the carbon benefits of decades-old hydroelectricity and forestry policies, but it has so far made little progress on limiting the climate impact of its transport sector – responsible for 54% of Costa Rica’s greenhouse gas emissions. With some cities around the world working to reduce the need for cars in the city since the pandemic, and others anticipating a surge in traffic – which way will San José go? Given Costa Rica’s self-promoted image as the “decarbonisation lab” of the world, the stakes for the city are particularly high.

The country’s car ownership rate is the third highest in Latin America and rising, with an increasing impact on people’s daily lives: one report found rush-hour commute times in San José centre had increased by more than 40% since 2015.

“I think we as Costa Ricans have a very aspirational view of having our own vehicles,” Claudia Dobles, Costa Rica’s first lady, told a hall full of people working in low carbon policy at an event in San José on safe and sustainable mobility in December.