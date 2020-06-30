From the 1970s and well into the early 2000s, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour reeked. Unprecedented growth might have turned the territory – whose name ironically translates into English as “Fragrant Harbour” – into an economic tiger, but a growing population, as well as industrial and agricultural expansion, transformed its harbour into a cesspool.

It was filled with human excrement and effluent from farms that raised pigs and chickens, as well as untreated water loaded with chemicals and metals from textile and metal-plating industries located in the New Territories. Tests would show that the water had high levels of coliform bacteria, including E. coli, an indication of pollution due to faecal contamination, which made the water a health hazard.

In 1989, the government revealed in a policy paper that of the two million tonnes of sewage and industrial wastewater generated by Hong Kong every day, just 10% received some kind of biological treatment; 40% received partial treatment and was released through submarine pipes extending tens of metres beyond the seawall. The remaining 50% went straight into the sea, close to shore, with no treatment of any kind. Many areas in the territory were also developed without proper sewage mains, and four in five sewage treatment facilities didn’t meet required standards.

Virendra Anand lived on a boat in the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter from 1991 to 1993. “Back then, those of us who had boats never needed anti-fouling, which would normally be needed every two to three years to prevent barnacles from sticking to the hull,” says Anand, whose company was involved in what would become the Harbour Area Treatment Scheme. “The joke was that nothing stuck to the boat because we were floating on sewage.”

The 1989 paper would eventually form the basis for an ambitious, three-stage system where sewage would be collected from different parts of Hong Kong and sent back to a proposed treatment plant to be built on Stonecutter’s Island, on the western side of Victoria Harbour.

But it was a controversial project. China claimed the disposal scheme, due to cost $1.55bn at the time, was too expensive and would have a negative impact on the marine environment in the Pearl River Delta. Some local environmentalists said the treatment didn’t go far enough, and that it was dangerous to send partially treated effluent back into the sea. But China’s opposition also triggered concern from conservationists like Joanna Ruxton, who were worried that the project would stall after the 1997 handover, because the perception at the time was that China would not prioritise environmental protection.