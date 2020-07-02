The young people fighting the worst smog in Europe

“We always knew there was a problem with pollution because we can see it,” says Kosta Barsov, who lives in Skopje, North Macedonia. “In winter it stinks – if I open my bedroom window while I’m studying it feels like I’m suffocating. If I go walk my dog, I have to change my clothes when I get back because they smell.

Every day in winter, 16-year-old Barsov opens the AirCare app on his phone and checks the pollution levels around him. “There are two sensors close to my house and it’s always really polluted in winter,” Barsov tells me. If he sees a green circle, the air around him is reasonably clean. If it’s yellow, there’s some pollution but it doesn’t break EU limits. If it’s red or darker, pollution is over the limit, and hazardous to health.

The app has become an essential tool to Barsov, and many others in the city, for understanding where the pollution is and exactly how bad it is. As a result, it has sparked growing awareness, and concern, about the city’s air.

“A lot of people use the app, my uncle has asthma and he’s always checking it,” says Barsov, who is a member of the local Fridays for Future chapter, a global youth movement for action on climate change. “There’s been a lot more awareness over the past few years, and I feel we’re building a movement.”

You might also like:

Skopje regularly tops the lists of the most polluted cities in Europe, and sometimes the world. In 2018, levels of PM10 – tiny pollutant particles 10 nanometres in size that are harmful to human health – exceeded EU limits for a total of 202 days in the city. While North Macedonia is not part of the EU, it has entered accession negotiations and has some way to go to meet EU air quality standards. At present, the World Health Organization has estimated that around 4,000 premature deaths a year in North Macedonia may be due to air pollution, and the economic cost to Skopje is thought to be between €570 and €1,470 million.