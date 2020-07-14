Natel’s turbine, by contrast, uses curved thick blades; because of the nature of their design, the turbine can double allowed strike speeds, allowing for relatively small and inexpensive turbine size that also offer migratory fish safe passage. A pinwheel configuration (rather than spokes issuing straight out of a turbine’s hub) means the turbine’s blades deliver a glancing blow instead of a knife-like strike. “From an engineering perspective, a thick blade creates a pressure zone that helps shed material out of its path, almost like an airbag for the fish, so the impact is minimal,” says Abe. This design also obviates the need for a “trash rack” – a fine screen traditionally used to capture debris at the entrance to the turbine, often installed to keep small fish out of the machinery.

Climate resilient

Abe co-founded Natel Energy with his sister Gia Schneider, also an engineer and the company’s chief executive; together, they recognised the conventional approach to hydropower wasn’t suited to modern conditions, because rain and weather patterns themselves are changing. As extended drought or flooding threatens regions throughout the world and climate change prompts unusual weather patterns, Natel’s reimagined form of hydropower can actually make watersheds more adaptable.

“Climate change is water change,” explains Gia. “We saw an opportunity to rethink hydropower facilities with civil and environmental engineering techniques, using fish-safe turbines, machine learning and satellite imagery.” Indeed, extreme year-on-year climate variability and unpredictable rainfall will only make innovative solutions more urgent. If done sustainably, hydropower can work as a green fuel source with a number of side benefits, including flood control, irrigation, drought mitigation and water supply.

Natel’s turbine is paired with satellite technology that allows hydropower plant operators to monitor changing watershed conditions such as the spring “green up” (that is, when snow melts and plants begin to grow) and more accurately forecasts waterflow. As conditions on the ground change, this software uses machine learning to create real-time models of the surrounding landscape, which in turn enables more accurate water forecasts.

“The… concept is quite important to the future of hydropower because it provides an environmentally sustainable alternative to more conventional hydropower systems” says Stephen Amaral, a principal fisheries biologist at Alden Research Labs in Massachusetts. Alden Labs works to solve flow-related engineering and environmental problems across industries. Last year, the company conducted a series of blade-strike tests using a specially designed apparatus that allowed them to expose anesthetised fish to different turbine blade speeds and geometries. “Our most recent tests were with Natel’s turbines,” says Amaral. “We were able to demonstrate that fish survival was improved with the [turbine].”