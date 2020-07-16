The revolutionary boat powered by the ocean

“The outrigger’s job is to provide stability so the bangka doesn’t tip sideways,” Salvador says. “But I also noticed that each time a wave hits the outrigger, the outrigger constantly reacts to the upward and downward movement of the wave. What if we can convert this reaction – this kinetic energy – into electrical energy?”

The way wave energy works will be familiar to anyone who has waded in sea waters. At times, the waves are strong enough to push you back to shore or tall enough to push you over. “Waves have a lot of momentum, and it’s that momentum you feel when you’re out in the water,” says Bryony DuPont, professor of mechanical engineering at Oregon State University. “Wave energy uses that momentum, sometimes as-is and you just need the motion of the waves, and sometimes we capture that momentum and force it through machinery that generates electricity.”

The hybrid trimaran has this machinery – a wave energy converter – in the form of hydraulic pumps integrated into its outriggers. As the pumps move through the waves, they harvest the momentum of these waves, converting their kinetic energy into electrical energy, which will then be fed into a generator that will supply electricity to the ship. The electricity then provides propulsion via a motor. The more waves the trimaran encounters, the more power it can produce from those waves.

Construction of the hybrid trimaran started in 2018 and was set for completion by early 2020, in a collaborative effort between the Metallica shipbuilding company and the Aklan State University. But a typhoon in 2019 delayed the project and community quarantines enforced this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a skeletal workforce at best and brought the project to a standstill at worst. Despite these difficulties, the team is aiming to finish building the ship by the end of 2020, with a three-month sea trial scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. The vessel is expected to be capable of carring 100 passengers, four vans and 15 motorcycles.