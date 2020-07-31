The wells bringing hope in the desert

Water has long been at the centre of conflict in the northern regions of Mali, in West Africa. This vast water-scarce area spans 827,000 square kilometres (320,000 square miles) between the Sahara in the north and the Sahel in the south – in total, about two-thirds of the national territory. “One can travel tens or even hundreds of kilometers without seeing a single water facility. And when there is water, it is not of good quality,” says Almahady Cissé, the head of Cri de Cœur, a local NGO working in northern Mali.

As the Sahara Desert advances south, finding water is becoming increasingly urgent to ease the strain on local community tensions. Water is the source of many conflicts in across the Sahara, within nations and between them. Here in Mali, local people and NGOs are digging a network of micro-wells in an effort to reduce tensions, provide for local communities and keep up with shifting populations from internal displacement.

The causes of the conflict in Mali are complex, but one thing is certain: water shortages raise tensions, and in turn tensions make access to water more difficult.

In some parts of Mali it rains only once a year, especially in the Saharan region. The Sahel receives more rain, but not evenly – some areas are prone to flooding, while others do not receive enough rain. “People who live in the places where there is less water seek to take advantage of the water elsewhere, which sometimes causes conflicts,” says Cissé.