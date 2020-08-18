The troubling ways a heatwave can warp your mind

It was July 1988. Across the United States, the land was simmering in the warmest summer on record. City dwellers swarmed onto beaches, electricity use was higher than ever as people cranked up the air conditioning and the freeways were lined with broken-down, overheated vehicles. Ice lollies melted before they could be eaten.

But something else was happening too.

In fact, 1988 wasn’t just a year of record-breaking sunshine, but also record-breaking violence. There were an unprecedented number of murders, rapes, armed robberies and assaults – around 1.56 million of them. Could there have been a link between the weather and the general trend for violence?

People have suspected that warm weather can alter our behaviour for centuries. The idea is embedded into our very language – we talk of tempers “flaring”, “incandescent” rage, getting “hot under the collar” – and Shakespeare described “mad blood stirring” in the oppressive heat of a Verona summer back in 1597.

The earliest studies into the phenomenon emerged in the late 19th Century, coinciding with the first reliable crime statistics. According to one analysis, offences against people tended to peak in the summer months, while crimes against property were found to be more common in the winter.

Since then, the evidence has been piling up.