The traditions that could save a nation’s forests

In the aftermath of clashes over the evictions, I visit Nessuit village in the Mau Forest. What used to be a collection of vibrant timber and tin-roofed shops is now a heap of charred remains, with many people crowded nearby.

The Ogiek are a hunter-gatherer community that inhabit the Mau and Mount Elgon forests in Kenya and some parts of northern Tanzania. It is those living in the Mau Forest who have suffered the most from evictions from their ancestral land. Traditionally, the community allocated sections of forest to each of its 12 clans. The Ogiek People’s Development Program, a non-governmental organisation, explains that this allocation was to ensure that they “protect, conserve, preserve and utilise the forest in a suitable and sustainable manner”, detailed a document that marries the community’s customary laws to national and international laws. Like the Ogiek, the Sengwer – a larger community of about 33,000 people, within 21 clans – have documented their customary laws, which they vow to abide by if allowed to live in and conserve the forest.

“It is our way of life that preserves the forest and our way of life is guided by taboos that regulated how we interact with each other, the forest and its resources,” says Milka Chepkorir, a member of the Sengwer of Embobut. Elias Kimaiyo, who is also Sengwer, was part of a team that documented these customary laws. “We have put the by-laws in writing so that they can see the difference and appreciate the fact that they are inexpensive and easy to use,” Kimaiyo tells me.

Lina Taploson, an elder and a leader of the Ogiek residing in the forest-edge hamlet of Ndoswa in the Mau, describes a similar relationship between her community and the forest. “We lived in the forest, had our traditions and got everything including food and medicine from the forest,” she says.

Both communities’ lifestyles historically did not depend on cultivation, ensuring that no forest was cleared. “Women and children only picked dry sticks from the ground as it was taboo to cut a tree for the purpose of firewood,” says Chepkorir, of the Sengwer traditions. For medicine, they picked herbs from roots, barks or leaves. “One was required to only pick what was adequate for use only and not to stock the medicine,” says Chepkorir. “[We] were also required to cover the injured part of the root, back or branch where the medicine was harvested from to prevent the tree from drying up.”