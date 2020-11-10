What other cultures can teach us about forgiveness

There is a simple step we can all take that could reduce our stress levels, our risk of heart disease and mental illness. It can prevent cognitive decline in later life, help you live longer, earn more money and be happier. While it is no substitute for a healthy diet and regular exercise, it costs nothing and can be done in seconds. All of this can be yours in exchange for three little words: “I forgive you.”

It is remarkable to think that this simple phrase can be so impactful. And these are just the benefits to the forgiver – so consider the unburdening of guilt on the part of the transgressor too. But an act of forgiveness doesn’t have to follow an apology. Even if the person who offended you shows no remorse, you can forgive them and reap the benefits.

“I don’t know if there is a sphere of your life that will not be positively impacted by being more forgiving,” says Loren Toussaint, a psychologist who studies forgiveness at Luther College, Iowa, US. For Toussaint, there’s no argument for holding back an olive branch.

If you think of our cultural influences, too, forgiveness is everywhere. Is there a culture or religion on this planet that does not encourage reconciliation whether with your God or fellow human?

However, despite how seemingly near-universal forgiveness is, not all acts are created equal. Our cultures and our personal psychologies affect how we choose to offer forgiveness, and the benefits that come with it.