The UK’s quest for affordable fusion by 2040

The science of nuclear fusion was proven in the early 1930s, after fusion of hydrogen isotopes was achieved in a laboratory. And we see fusion in action every day. The stars, including our Sun, are giant self-sustaining fusion reactors.

Fusion in a star operates by intense gravitational forces compressing matter together, forcing atoms to fuse and become heavier, releasing energy as they do so. Replicating this process in a fusion reactor here on Earth, however, is complex and presents significant engineering challenges.

In many ways, fusion shares characteristics with alchemy. Just as alchemists spent decades of their lives trying to turn other metals into gold, fusion is the process that allows lightweight atomic nuclei to combine to form a heavier nucleus, creating a different chemical element.

What kept the alchemists going was the knowledge that since gold clearly did exist, it had to have been created somehow. What they did not realise at the time was that heavy elements, such as gold, were actually created by fusion – albeit fusion in dying stars that exploded, scattering material into space. Fusion and alchemy, therefore, are more closely linked than people realise. Sadly for any modern-day alchmists, due to the vast amounts of energy needed to kickstart fusion reactions between atoms, attempts to harness fusion on Earth need lightweight elements to work, so gold will not be a byproduct.

Fusion reactors operate by superheating hydrogen isotopes to over 15 million degrees Centigrade, which is as hot as the Sun. This creates plasma, which is a fourth state of matter. The plasma is compressed, using magnets for example, to fuse the hydrogen isotopes together, producing helium and high-speed neutrons that shoot outwards. These release 17.6MeV (megaelectron volts) of energy per reaction, approximately 10 million times greater than those found in typical chemical combustions.

You might also like:

Unlike nuclear fission, which breaks heavy atoms apart, nuclear fusion compresses light atoms together. This means there is far less harmful waste created by fusion. Neutron bombardment causes a fusion plant to become slightly radioactive, however these radioactive products are short-lived. Fusion therefore offers the tantalising potential for near-limitless, climate-friendly energy production that doesn’t come with a shadow of radioactive waste.

Test reactors, such as the Joint European Torus (Jet) at Culham in England, have proved fusion is possible, albeit for short periods of time. The challenge is turning these experimental reactors into an ongoing process that is commercially viable. For this, it would need to generate more power than is needed to keep the fusion reaction going.