A day in the life of a flavour inventor

When Marie Wright goes to work in the morning, she’s thinking about ice cream, or soda water or vodka – maybe even a protein shake. She’s thinking about what they taste like, but in a way that’s very different to the rest of us. She’s running over in her mind the molecules spinning within them, the volatile compounds rising from their surfaces. What, she is thinking, can she and her team build on these scaffolds?

Wright works in a lab in Cranbury, New Jersey. She’s the chief global flavourist at WILD Flavors, a subsidiary of food giant Archer Daniels Midland. She’s spent her career grappling with ethereal questions like what precisely makes pear taste like pear, so as to infuse a cookie or an ice cream with it, and with nitty-gritty issues like how to take a shake built for its micronutrients and make it palatable.

She has invented around 1,500 flavours, and though she avoids naming names, you’ve more than likely had some of them yourself. Flavourists are rare beasts – Wright estimates there are about 350 licensed in the United States – but crucial to the processed food industry, and their daily routine involves both a sense of whimsy and an intimate knowledge of chemistry.

Wright traces her interest in flavour and fragrance to a childhood in Britain in an era when drab school dinners gave the national cuisine a bad name. In her household, things were different, however. Her parents were foodies, drawing on their Turkish and Italian heritage for culinary inspiration, using plenty of fresh herbs. They took their children on vacations near the French perfume capital of Grasse, where flowers have been processed for their scent for centuries.

Wright studied chemistry and food science and got her PhD, but her big break into the world of flavour came when she applied for a marketing job at a flavour house. What she was secretly hoping for – a chance to get in on the science – arrived at the job interview. A senior flavourist, alerted by colleagues that here was someone who might have the right stuff, came to test her.