The hobby with hidden health risks

Unfortunately, even tiny quantities are potentially lethal. Asbestos is a leading cause of several harrowing conditions, including asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma. "What people don't realise is that as little as one day of exposure to both humans and animals have given rise to a small number of cases of mesothelioma. And so it is a very powerful carcinogen," says Frank.

Though the sale of asbestos was widely banned in the 1990s, it lingers on in houses across the globe to this day – often hiding in unexpected places and posing as more innocuous substances. In many cases, asbestos-containing materials look identical to those without it, such as "popcorn" ceilings – texturised coatings that were fashionable in the mid- to late 20th Century as a way of concealing imperfections and muffling sound.

For years, the vast majority of asbestos-related disease was generally seen in men who had worked with the material for decades. But that is changing. Today there are a growing number of cases among DIYers, who some experts believe will be responsible for a "third wave" of asbestos deaths.

Most of the research into DIY-related asbestos diseases comes from Australia, where asbestos was widely used in the post-war period. There were several mines across the country, including at the famous village of Wittenoom in Western Australia, where the deadliest type of the material was extracted until it was shut down in 1966.

The entire community around the mine has since been decommissioned, after more than 2,000 people in the area succumbed to asbestos-related illnesses. Many of them were children at the time they were exposed – disconcerting pictures from the era show them playing in sandpits of asbestos dust. (This was not uncommon – my own dad fondly remembers making shelters from abandoned asbestos sheets near his childhood home in one of the rougher parts of Scotland. In the summer, local children would crumble it to make asbestos "snow").

Exposure to asbestos during DIY projects in Australia is now a serious public health concern. In one 2013 survey of 3,612 people in New South Wales, 61.4% of those who said they had engaged in DIY projects reported being exposed to asbestos during these activities. Meanwhile an earlier study (from 2011) found that cases among this demographic were increasing, and accounted for 8.4% of all men and 35.7% of all women diagnosed with mesothelioma.