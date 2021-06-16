The force that could redraw the peninsula of India

The sense of horror Ganeshan Vasudevan felt on that warm July morning in 2010 will always remain deeply etched in his mind. A former fisherman living on the Auroville beach not far from the South Indian city of Puducherry, he recalls watching in anguish as the swirling waters of the Bay of the Bengal swallowed not just his home, but the very land it stood on.

For many years, Vasudevan ran a modest guest house out of his family home, set 1.5km (1 mile) back from the coast. Here, he took on boarders who were lulled to sleep by the soothing thrum of the ocean. When the sea swept in to claim the coast after a storm, he wasn't alone in his loss. At least 200 acres (80 hectares) of land along this coastal stretch was completely eroded, displacing at least 7,000 families, according to community reports. The storm wasn't a particularly bad one and shouldn't have caused the damage that it did, Vasudevan says.

Vasudevan's fishing village of Chinamudaliar Chavadi bore the brunt of the destruction. The village had already been badly affected in the 2004 tsunami, but at least then, when the waters receded, they could rebuild their lives, Vasudevan says. "We still had our land and could start afresh. But this time, the sea took over everything."