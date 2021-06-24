More than a century later, processed foods now come packaged with an abundance of information about their content. But that doesn't mean that this labelling is always easy to decipher. Peer closer at a packet or box, and you'll find various chemicals, codes, weights and percentages, while the front features statements and health claims that are not as straightforward as they first appear. Are there any tricks to deciphering a food label?

To begin, it's worth acknowledging that food regulations differ around the world, so it would require more than a single article to describe every country's labelling conventions. The UN and WHO's Codex Alimentarius provides an international set of labelling standards, but this "food code" is voluntary, and is applied in different ways around the world. When it comes to nutrition labelling, most of the world's major economies make it mandatory, including the US, India, China, Japan, Australia and EU members. But for some it is voluntary unless a health claim is made, such as in Turkey, Singapore or South Africa.

Generally though, most labels feature an ingredient list and some information about the product's nutritional value: calories, fat, sugars, salt and so on. In recent decades, manufacturers have also started adding health and wellbeing benefits, aware that it helps sell their products.

All clear and obvious? Not quite.

Understanding ingredients

For starters, consider the ingredient list. What manufacturers don't spell out on the front is that these are listed from most predominant to least predominant by weight. So far, so obvious, you might say. But it does lead to some labelling sleight of hand. For instance, if you look closer at a hazelnut spread label, past the pictures of nuts on the front, you'll notice that the first (and therefore biggest) ingredient is actually sugar, often followed by oil. You can find a similar pattern with breakfast cereal: even if a box advertises "wholegrain wheat" in big letters on the front, the ingredients often list sugar in a close second place. Some brands of frosted flakes, for example, have 37g of sugar for every 100g of cereal. That's roughly the same ratio as in a chocolate chip cookie.