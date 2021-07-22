The long-term quest to build a 'galactic civilisation'

In the 1980s, there was a student in O'Neill's seminars at Princeton University, who took careful note of his professor's ideas. He aspired to be a "space entrepreneur", and saw settlements beyond Earth as a way to ensure humanity's long-term future. "The Earth is finite," he had told his high-school newspaper, "and if the world economy and population is to keep expanding, space is the only way to go." He would go on to amass an enormous fortune, which one day he'd start spending to kickstart that ambition.

The student's name? Jeffrey Preston Bezos.

To understand why billionaires like Bezos want to go to space, you have to understand their influences. To casual observers, the efforts of Blue Origin and its competitors may seem to be no more than the vanity projects of a few extremely rich men, with extremely expensive rockets. And for many others, the timing of these jaunts could not be more tone-deaf, amid climate change, a pandemic, widening inequality and many other severe global problems.

But underpinning these efforts is a broader motivation that deserves deeper scrutiny: the idea of long-term salvation through space. Bezos is not the first person to propose that spreading out into the cosmos is the only way to guarantee humanity's future. People have dreamed of creating a civilisation beyond the atmosphere of Earth for well over a century, and future generations will likely continue to do so long after Bezos and his ilk have gone. So, what can these galactic goals tell us about this latest chapter?

The belief that galactic colonisation could help ensure humanity's future can be traced back a couple of hundred years. It's hard to imagine today, but people didn't always believe the Universe was unpopulated, and open to potential settlement.

Until the late 1800s and early 20th Century, scholars "felt the Universe was full of value and humanoids", says Thomas Moynihan, who studies intellectual history at the University of Oxford. If people imagined other worlds, they pictured other civilisations living there, rather than barren planets within a bleak, empty vacuum. "There was no motivation to imagine us going elsewhere and settling otherwise uninhabited spaces," he says. "There are stories of trips to the Moon and other planets, and even mention of conflicts, but these are just that: trips. And they are trips to go see the curious, but ultimately all-too-human occupants."