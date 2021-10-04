Why so many of us are casual spider-murderers

This is potentially problematic, because the more we have in common with others – or the more closely related we are – the more compassion we have for them. One 2019 study found that participants' empathy for animals decreased in line with the amount of time since our evolutionary paths diverged.

Even scientists are heavily biased towards studying more charismatic, relatable animals. One 2010 study found that, for every research paper published about a threatened amphibian, there were 500 about an endangered large mammal.

Together, this heady mix of society-wide fear and alienation may fundamentally be inhibiting our ability to care for spiders, in much the same way that these factors marginalise minority groups of humans. For example, one experiment found that exposing people to alarming images made them less empathetic, but only towards the suffering of people outside their community.

In fact, the combination is so effective at reducing our empathy, it's a classic way to stoke hatred towards the enemy or amplify xenophobia in wartime propaganda – and spiders are often used to achieve both simultaneously. In one iconic British World War Two poster, Hitler is shown as a gangly arachnid straddling the globe, accompanied by a visceral threat: "One by one. His legs will be broken".

A loss of control

Many of the most chilling stories about spiders have an element of surprise – such as the time a friend donned an old Halloween costume that had been stashed away in the loft for years, and someone said "wow, I love the spider detail on your neck! It's so realistic…". Much screaming ensued, because this was most certainly not part of the look, but a real spider who had silently slunk down from their hat.

Lockwood explains that this likely to be a major factor in our aversion to spiders – their ability to defy our control. "We think we're in charge of our world, but the spiders and insects keep coming," he says. "They keep crawling out from under the floorboards and whatnot. And so we have a sense – I think it's a good sense – that we don't get to call all the shots."

Spiders are simply too good at hiding and too fast. Unlike with stray pigeons or foxes, you can't simply build a wall to keep them out. Though we now live in a world of ultra-control – where we can even turn on the heating from the other side of he world – they're still turning up unexpectedly in our beds and shoes, as they have done for millennia. Like it or not, they are impossible to eradicate from our homes.

A silent scream

There are also more practical considerations. One is that spiders don't have emotions that are easily recognisable to us, or make noises that we can relate to – so when a spider is in pain, we are oblivious.

"That's the weird space that they occupy," says Lockwood. "If they were completely unrelatable, then I think we wouldn't have such difficulty with them. But there is a sense of animal-ness about them – we recognise them at one level, but then we completely are unable to relate to them at another level," he says.