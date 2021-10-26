Agents of Doom: Who is creating the apocalypse and why

Terrorists and lone wolves are undoubtedly a problem. However, it appears they are highly unlikely to be the source of global destruction. The historical and present reality of human-made global hazards suggests that a different set of actors are culpable. Destroying large swathes of the world requires power and secrecy.

For the past few years, I have been studying the forces that cause historical catastrophes and collapses, as well as working with colleagues at the University of Cambridge's Centre for the Study of Existential Risk to analyse the modern dangers we face in the present-day. (Read more: Are we on the road to civilisation collapse?)

During my research I have become convinced that only a few institutions have the resources – and lack of oversight – to imperil the world. This is an enduring predicament that is unlikely to change. The greatest threats are not born from average citizens, but from a desire from the powerful for control, profit, and military advantage.

Scholars of castastophic risk often point to a handful of infamous human-made global threats: artificial general intelligence (AGI), catastrophic biological threats, climate change, lethal autonomous weapons, nuclear weapons and mass surveillance. The impact of each of these threats is uncertain and some are more likely than others: we have already experienced around 1C of global warming since industrialisation, but whether AGI can or will be created is uncertain. They are best thought of as interconnected threats that could cause significant worldwide loss of life and liberty.

All of these are the product of a small group of often overlapping, powerful industries dominated by a few actors. These are primarily: military-industrial complexes, the fossil fuel industry and Big Tech. All of these are concentrated in a handful of countries, particularly the US. Let us call them the Agents of Doom.

Global catastrophe is a case of public costs and private benefits. Too often we mistakenly think of the future of global catastrophe as a set of (falsely) separate hazards and technologies. The true risk underlying all of these is unaccountable, concentrated power.

Artificial general intelligence (AGI)

Some scholars are concerned that the creation of advanced artificial intelligence could have dire impacts. In 2020, approximately 72 projects were openly researching AGI across 37 countries. These are primarily corporate and academic projects. About half of these are in the US and eight of the nine projects that have military connections are in the US. These can be taken as an underestimate as existing military programmes are likely to be kept confidential.