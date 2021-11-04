How would $100bn help the world cope with climate change?

On the islands of Fiji, famous for their beaches and crystal lagoons, rural communities are facing water shortages. Over the past decade or so, the country has seen severe droughts driven by El Niño, a pattern of warm currents in the Pacific Ocean that has far-reaching effects on the world's weather. Climate change is making this weather phenomenon more intense, and Fiji's rural communities are among those paying the price.

But even as climate change makes extreme weather such as droughts more frequent and severe, there are ways that Fiji can ensure life is still possible. In one project, 20 communities and 10 schools are having their water systems rehabilitated to adapt to these droughts.

The scheme is funded by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and is one of thousands of projects around the world funded by richer nations as part of their pledges to the poorer countries often experiencing the brunt of climate change. The world's rich nations have pledged to provide $100bn (£73bn) a year in climate finance from 2020 onwards to help the developing world both transition to a greener economy and cope with the impacts of climate change that are already here.

Transitioning to a sustainable future comes with a massive price tag, but it isn't always clear who should foot the bill – or how the money should be spent. As many countries struggle with the economic after-effects of almost two years of Covid-19, deciding who bears what financial responsibility has become the multibillion-dollar question for the climate.

The $100bn-a-year pledge was born out of turbulent climate negotiations in Copenhagen in 2009. After an intense round of negotiations, developing nations threatened to walk out on the summit to protest the lack of initiative from the world's richest countries. The $100bn pledge was rich nations' answer, and the deadline of 2020 was set for this sum to be available annually. By mobilising this money, nations who have historically had the greatest carbon emissions – rich, developed nations – showed that they were prepared to help developing nations deal with a problem that was largely not of their creation.

As world leaders and their representatives again meet to negotiate climate action at United Nations talks in Glasgow (COP26), Carbon Cost takes a look at how the developed world is paying for action on climate change so far.

Did rich countries hit the $100bn a year target?

As you can see in the chart below, the short answer is "no".

The year 2019 is the last year for which there is comprehensive data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which produces an estimate of the total based on rich countries' self-reported estimates. That year, climate finance reached $79.6bn (£58bn), up ever so slightly from $78.9bn (£58.3bn) in 2018. The $100bn figure is not expected to be reached until 2023, although new pledges made at COP26 could help plug the gap somewhat.