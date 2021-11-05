Will Brazil really save the Amazon?

Parts of the Amazon now emit more carbon than they capture due to the extensive deforestation and warming temperatures in the region. The world's biggest rainforest is nearing a tipping point, at which it will turn into a savannah. On a recent trip to the region, I saw charred forest and razed plots everywhere I looked, an inescapable reminder that we're inching closer to a point of no return.

But the destruction of the Amazon has stirred little concern in President Jair Bolsonaro. Until recently, the far-right populist leader has framed global calls to end deforestation as an attack on Brazilian sovereignty, arguing wealthy countries should pay up if they want Brazil to stop destroying the rainforest. He has fired top officials at Brazil's environmental agencies and slashed their enforcement budgets. He has tried to weaken environmental protections, with his critics accusing him of emboldening illegal loggers and cattle ranchers to encroach deeper into the forest.

Against this backdrop, experts such as Fabiana Alves, coordinator of climate and justice at Greenpeace Brazil, see the deforestation and climate pledges now being made by Bolsonaro's government as little more than lip service. "These promises are meaningless while Brazil's environmental policies are being dismantled," says Alves. "It is not enough to eliminate illegal deforestation by simply legalising it."

Still, halting deforestation is not an impossible task – especially because Brazil has come close before. Through a carrot-and-stick approach, the country was able to reduce deforestation by 80% in less than a decade. Between 2004 and 2012, forest destruction plunged dramatically as authorities toughened environmental policing, while offering communities incentives for finding ways to earn an income without deforesting.

"We know it's possible and we know what the path is," says Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of Brazil's Climate Observatory, a coalition of environmental groups. "Brazil is fully capable of eliminating deforestation. But whether we achieve this goal will depend on political will."

Neither Brazil's Ministry of Environment nor the president's office responded to a request for comment on this story.