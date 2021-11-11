'The most important number you've never heard of'

Under Trump, the value of the SCC was reduced to between $1 and $7 a tonne (the SCC is often given not as one number, but rather a range of possible values). The lower value was reached by omitting climate impacts that would occur in other countries, and significantly lowering the estimate of the costs of future damages as counted in today's dollars.

The impact of the devaluation could be seen in the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) plan, which was Trump's replacement for Obama's Clean Power Plan, according to Yeh. While Obama's plan aimed to cut US greenhouse gas emissions by 32%, compared with 2005 levels by 2030, the ACE was projected to reduce emissions by between 0.7 and 1.5% in the same time frame.

"Trump's plan was absolutely underwhelming – it really accomplished nothing," says Yeh. Though the ACE would reduce the emissions intensity of coal plants, it was expected to actually increase the number of operating coal plants and amount of coal-fired electricity generation, according to modelling by Resources for the Future.

A critical recalculation

On his first day in office in January 2021, President Joe Biden set up a working group to recommend an interim social cost of carbon, while developing the methodology for a new SCC to be published in January 2022. In February 2021, the interim SCC was set at the same level as the most recent one used by Obama ($51/£37 a tonne).

However, some thinking has evolved since the original SCC methodology was developed.

Several different models are used to come up with the final SCC, and they combine four key elements. Firstly, socio-economic projections are used to estimate how fast the economy will grow, how many people will be alive, and how much CO2 those people will emit.

The second element is how the climate will respond to CO2 emissions – such as how quickly sea levels rise or temperatures increase. Third is benefits and damages, such as the cost of adapting to sea-level rise, or how increased temperatures affect labour productivity, and how crop yields will be affected.

Fourthly, future benefits and costs are valued in today's money. This element takes account of the fact that CO2 persists in the atmosphere for thousands of years and damages increase as temperatures rise.

This process is known as "discounting", and can have a major impact on the SCC. It can also be controversial – the impacts of climate change will be felt over many hundreds of years, whereas cutting emissions costs money now. A high discount rate suggests those alive today are worth more than future generations, whereas a low one suggests the opposite. The current discount rate used by the US government is 3%, the same used by the Obama administration. The Trump administration changed it to 7%.