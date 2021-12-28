Why are some people compelled to cheat at games?

There is a grey area between being a little dishonest and actively cheating. Who hasn't failed to draw attention to their presence on a rival's property in Monopoly or snuck a glance at opponents' cards in Cluedo? Even if we never intended to deceive, the little rush of adrenaline from not paying rent or gaining an edge over others feels good.

While it might lead to a few family disputes over the holidays, and perhaps the odd overturned board, cheating is a major problem in professional gaming. Coaches of Counter Strike esports teams have been handed bans for exploiting bugs and match fixing. Top esports players can earn millions of dollars, so any suggestion of cheating is hotly investigated. The worlds of professional poker and bridge have also found themselves rocked by recent cheating scandals.

But, despite attempts in both professional and amateur games alike to stop it, cheating is more common than we might think. Surprisingly, it can also be a good thing.

Whyville, created in 1999 as an educational game for children aged eight and over, might seem like an unlikely place to investigate cheating. But it is evidence that cheats appear anywhere and everywhere, says Mia Consalvo, author of Cheating: Gaining Advantage in Videogames, and professor in game studies and design, and communication studies at Concordia University, in Montreal, Canada.

Players complete science and maths puzzles in return for "clams" – the virtual currency used in the Whyville world. Clams could be exchanged for avatar upgrades like new facial features, haircuts or possessions, while players were able to design their own upgrades to sell at any price they wished at the trading post.

The game won plaudits for its innovative use of virtual currencies and for engaging a younger, mostly female audience in science and maths (at one point a virus – Whypox – spread across avatars' faces, and players had to work out how to stop it).

"When I heard that this game was for tween girls, I asked the developers, 'Oh, so you probably don't have any problems with cheating,’" says Consalvo. She had good reason to believe this was the case. Most of the research on cheating at that point focused on men, she says – it was thought that men cheated more than women.