How to talk to vaccine-hesitant people

Nearly one year after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first Covid-19 vaccines, you probably don't need me to persuade you of their efficacy. At the time of writing, more than 4.28 billion people have been given at least one dose, which is around 55.8% of the global population.

Despite this enormous uptake, it's also likely that you will know at least one person in your family or friendship group who has not yet received the vaccine through personal choice rather than a lack of availability. These people are often characterised as fervent anti-vaxxers who willingly reject science – and we are sometimes told that any attempt to engage in a discussion is simply a waste of breath.

The truth, of course, is more complicated. It's certainly true that some committed conspiracy theorists are intent on spreading misinformation, but these small-but-highly-vocal groups do not represent the majority of people who have yet to take the vaccine.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, low confidence in vaccines in some parts of the world was described as a "global crisis" by global health experts and there are now very real concerns that it could affect efforts to end the pandemic. Researchers have been looking for ways to help governments persuade vaccine-hesitant people for some time. Unsurprisingly there is no single solution, but a major part of their strategy is talking and engaging with people who are hesitating.

In reality, many of the vaccine-hesitant are simply undecided – and scientists say talking to them can help them to appraise the evidence. And it isn't just governments and health officials who can do that. "Social cues are crucially important," says John Cook, a cognitive scientist at George Mason University in Virginia. "So letting our social networks know about our views can be influential."

Whether or not your acquaintances listen to your opinions will depend on your conversational style, however – there's simply no point in labouring the facts if you present them in the wrong way.

Drawing on multiple studies of effective communication, I've compiled a list of evidence-based advice on the best ways to discuss the science behind vaccines – and the behaviours you should avoid.

1) Pick your battles

The first rule of effective communication – in any domain – is to target the right audience. And recent research suggests that many of us may be overlooking the very people who would respond well to our message.