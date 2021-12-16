Drink think: Why expectation is alcohol's most potent mixer

As the holiday season approaches, many people will be celebrating with an extra glass or two. Whether you drink yourself, or simply observe others, you won't need me to explain the consequences. For some, it will be quiet relaxation, for others, extreme extroversion. It may be a trope of TV and movies that the anxious wallflower turns into the outrageous party animal with a single martini, but many of us will know someone who plays that role in real life too.

And that is something of a scientific mystery, since the biological action of ethanol – the active chemical in alcoholic drinks – simply shouldn't have those kinds of effects. "In terms of its neurochemical properties, ethanol is a central nervous system depressant," explains Andrew Lac, a psychologist at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. "But when people consume alcohol, they often experience stimulant effects." They become loud, boisterous, and even antagonistic, "which is the opposite of what you might expect".

To resolve this mystery, researchers such as Lac have started to examine the ways that beliefs shape the feelings of intoxication and their influence on behaviour. It seems people may associate alcohol with certain experiences, creating a kind of drunken self-fulfilling prophecy. And in many situations their mindsets may be more potent than the alcohol itself.

This idea that beliefs could powerfully shape the effects of intoxication may sound surprising. As I describe in my forthcoming book The Expectation Effect, however, our mindsets are shaping almost every other element of our lives.

The most well-known example may be the placebo effect, in which the beliefs of a treatments' efficacy can bring about its own benefits – such as lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation, or prompting the brain to release its own pain-killing opioids – that are independent of the drug's chemical effects.