How top esports talents are plucked from obscurity

When Meet Maheshkumar Brahmbhatt started gaming at the age of 15, the odds were against him becoming one of India's top esports players. He had enthusiasm and raw talent in spades, but he could only afford a cheap, low-end phone, which struggled to run the latest games. Added to this were the cripplingly slow internet speeds and frequent power cuts in his small town of Himatnagar in the state of Gujarat.

His parents also disapproved of their only child's hobby. "Whenever I played, they told me to stop and to go study instead," says Brahmbhatt, who is now 23 and goes by the alias Prince. "It wasn't until I won some prize money in a competition and started to help my father out financially that they said, 'OK – you can do this'."

In 2019, Prince and his three teammates won $20,000 (£14,800) when they came third in the multiplayer battle royale game known as PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Spring India Finals. Prince gave his share of the winnings to his father, who runs a small ghee store and was heavily indebted on a loan. The loan was paid off and there was money left over to buy more stock.

While obtaining a degree in computer science, Prince continued to compete in PUBG esports tournaments whenever he could. He formed a team comprising fellow players Spraygod, Aladin and Sarang, each of whom he met online, and in early 2020 the team was acquired by a local company called Grapple Creation X (GcX). Its owner, Santosh Pechetti, named the team "7Sea" after the seven major rivers that flow into India, and because seven is considered a lucky number.

When an esports team or player is acquired by an investor, they can be provided with practical and financial support, such as gaming devices, computers and coaches. In exchange, they take a small share of winnings.

But in September 2020, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile, along with 117 Chinese-owned apps during a military standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Following a massive outcry, in December 2020 Chinese publisher Krafton announced the release of an Indian version called Battlegrounds Mobile India.