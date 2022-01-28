The reason some vegan alternatives don't taste like meat

"But [cultured meat] production is so small, and right now it's so expensive – we cannot make them on a large scale," says Mariana Lamas Bezerra, a research assistant at the Centre for Culinary Innovation at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Canada.

Although it scores better on measures of sustainability, cultured meat is also not commonly considered vegan. There are two ways in which it is made: by taking muscle tissue from an animal carcass and then separating it into muscle satellite cells, adult stem cells and multipotent stem cells, or by inducing animal cells to turn into pluripotent stem cells, and culturing new cells from those. The medium in which the cells are cultured also contains horse serum, which is taken from horse blood.

Even if cultured meat were considered vegan, for people who have given up meat or are looking to eat less, it might be too revolting to eat. For 35% of meat-eaters and 55% of vegetarians, the "unnaturalness" of cultured meat makes it too disgusting to even try. The proportion of meat eaters willing to taste cultured meat increased when it was framed as resembling meat, but there was no bump in vegetarians, for whom the idea of meat is still a turn off.

But could we recreate something as prized as a wagyu beef steak without needing to use any animal products? Could vegan alternatives ever be as convincing as the real thing?

Animal proteins and plant proteins behave quite differently. You only have to think of the experience of eating veggie burgers made from beans and chickpeas, for example, says Lamas Bezerra. "They do not have the chewy, bouncy texture of a meat burger – they're often a bit mushy," she says.

Few plant products have the same fibrous, chewy texture of a whole cut of meat, but one exception is jackfruit, which when unripe is fleshy like pork or chicken. It's one of the most popular source materials for vegan meats – but even this would be difficult to piece together into a whole steak, says Lamas Bezerra.

When cooked, plant and animal proteins do different things, too.

The Maillard reaction is what gives cooked foods their savoury smell and flavour, and brown colour. Although not only a reaction that occurs in meat products (it occurs during the brewing of beer, coffee and production of chocolate or bread, for example), it partly explains why the whiff of a BBQ or a waft from a takeaway is so appealing.