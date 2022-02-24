The chemical that sharpens our social skills

When love is in the air, what's happening in the brain? For many years, biologists would answer, "Oxytocin!" This small protein — just nine amino acids long — has sometimes been called "the love hormone" because it has been implicated in pair-bonding, maternal care and other positive, love-like social behaviours.

But lately, neuroscientists have been revising their thinking about oxytocin. Experiments with mice and other lab animals suggest that instead of acting as a trigger for pro-social behaviour, the molecule may simply sharpen the perception of social cues, so that mice can learn to target their social behaviour more accurately. "It turns out it’s not as simple and straightforward as 'oxytocin equals love'," says Gül Dölen, a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University. If something similar is true of humans, that may, among other things, add a fresh wrinkle in attempts to treat social disorders such as autism by tinkering with the oxytocin system.

Neuroscientists have long believed that the release of oxytocin in the brain could be triggered by social interactions with certain individuals such as offspring or mates that are important to us and other animals. And when researchers experimentally block the action of oxytocin, mice lose the ability to recognise socially important individuals. This suggests that the molecule plays a central role in social learning — but researchers haven't known exactly how oxytocin does its job.

That is changing, thanks to advances in neuroscience techniques, which in recent years have allowed researchers to identify and record the activity of individual oxytocin-producing neurons deep within the brain. And those recordings tell a story that differs from the old view — in subtle but important ways.

In the main smell centre of rats' brains, for example, measurements show that oxytocin inhibits the random, noisy firing of nerve cells, thus allowing the neural signals of actual odours to stand out more prominently. (It does this in a backhanded way, by exciting nerve cells known as granule cells, which inhibit other nerve cells.)