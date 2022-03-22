What happened to the world's ozone hole?

In the late 1970s, Jonathan Shanklin, a meteorologist with the British Antarctic Survey, spent much of his time tucked away in an office in Cambridge working through a backlog of data from the southernmost continent on our planet.

Shanklin was responsible for supervising the digitisation of paper records and computing values from Dobson spectrophotometers – ground-based instruments that measure changes in atmospheric ozone.

As the years passed, Shanklin started to see that something was going on – after nearly two decades of fairly constant measurements, he noticed that ozone levels began dropping in the late 1970s. Initially, Shanklin’s bosses weren't as certain as he was that something was happening, which frustrated him.

By 1984, the ozone layer over Antarctica's Halley Bay research station had lost one-third of its thickness compared to previous decades. Shanklin and colleagues Joe Farman and Brian Gardiner published their findings the following year, suggesting a link to a human-made compound called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), used in aerosols and cooling devices. Their discovery, the thinning of the ozone layer over Antarctica, came to be known as the ozone hole.

As news of the discovery spread, alarm rippled around the world. Projections that the destruction of the ozone layer would adversely impact the health of humans and ecosystems sparked public fear, mobilised scientific investigation and galvanised the world’s governments to collaborate in an unprecedented way.

Since its heyday, the story of one of the gravest environmental problems that humanity has faced has largely fallen from the radar.

More than 30 years on from its discovery, what ever happened to the hole in the ozone layer?

A vital phenomenon

Ozone is mostly found in the stratosphere, a layer of the atmosphere between six and 30 miles (10-50 km) above the Earth's surface. This ozone layer forms an invisible protective shield over the planet, absorbing damaging UV radiation from the sun. Without it, life on Earth would not be possible.

The British Antarctic Survey first began measuring ozone concentrations above Antarctica in the 1950s. But several decades passed before it became clear there was a problem.