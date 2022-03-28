How to maximise your chances of being fossilised

What about a landfill dump? Vinther shakes his head. "Landfill would not be good because it's an elevated place. Generally to become a fossil you need to get below the groundwater table. That's the rule of thumb. Everything above will ultimately erode."

If I'm serious about getting fossilised for millions of years, Vinther explains, I need to consider different locations: places where I'll get wet, get buried and avoid getting eaten. Also key, he says, is that oxygen quickly disappears. "With the lack of oxygen there are no macroscopic organisms that can easily navigate around and come for you," he says. "There are anaerobic bacteria that can still digest you, but they do it less efficiently. And these bacteria produce waste products that can potentially even enhance preservation of certain tissues inside you."

What kinds of places might offer such conditions? "Truly ancient fossils are preserved in windows where humans don't necessarily typically end up unless they're really unlucky," he says. "Typically the way fossils are made is in rivers, in lakes, in the sea, and hence you only end up there by accident: by drowning."

Well, that would seem to be good news, apart from the drowning part. After all, there are plenty of conveniently-located rivers near me, such as the Thames, and the south coast of England is a short distance away. Unfortunately, it's not as simple as that, says Vinther. The vast majority of things that fall into a river won't fossilise because hardly anything stays intact for long, due to currents and scavengers. The same goes for the ocean close to the coastline. It's possible that a low-circulation lake could work – many of the well-preserved feathered dinosaurs found in China were buried this way – but you need specific conditions. Many of these exceptional Chinese fossils were subsumed in ash from nearby volcanic eruptions, which is quite an unusual scenario to hope for if you live in the UK.

"Typically, you need to get washed out [to sea] and buried deeper," Vinther explains. One of the more reliable locations, he says, would be the ocean floor far enough from land to avoid getting churned up by wave action and animals, but not so deep that there's not enough sediment to bury you quickly. In fact, there could already be people beginning to be fossilised this way. "Humans have been sailing a lot, and there have been lots of shipwrecks."