The gardens that have survived for centuries

In the middle of the Iraqi desert, just north of the city of Mosul, is a pile of limestone blocks. Even at first glance, they're unusual – each half a metre (1.6 feet) across, with a square shape and one side decorated with enigmatic symbols. Collectively they look like the remains of a giant pyramid.

But this was not their purpose.

An inscription, meticulously engraved into one side, explains. It's a message from a man called Sennacherib, an ancient Assyrian ruler who lived more than 2,700 years ago.

"[I am] Sennacherib, king of the world, king of Assyria. For a long distance from the river Hazur to the meadows of Nineveh I caused a canal to be dug. Over deep-cut ravines I constructed an aqueduct of white limestone. These waters I caused to flow over it."

The ruins at Jerwan are among the only physical remains of this immense project. The artificial channel was hand-carved into the desert landscape with iron pickaxes – and sent water burbling 150km (93 miles) across its parched surface, diverting it from the mountains to the ancient city of Nineveh. Sennacherib had redirected the course of an entire river towards the kingdom's capital city and his home.

In particular, the antique rubble is what is left of the aqueduct's piece de resistance, a 280m-long (922ft-long) water-bridge erected to guide the river across a steep-sided valley. It was made from an estimated 443,520 blocks, each weighing around 250kg (551lbs), with soaring corbelled arches running along its length – bringing the grandeur of a Victorian viaduct to an otherwise empty desert, in 690BC.

Back at Nineveh, Sennacherib was careful not to squander the watery possibilities that this unprecedented feat of hydraulic engineering provided. Initially, the goal was to use the new bounty to quench a belt of freshly planted orchards and grain fields above the city, along with vines, "every type of fruit", "products of every mountain", spices, and olive trees. But two generations later, his grandson had another idea.

Ashurbanipal was a brutal warrior, enthusiastic lion-hunter, and the ruler of the Assyrian empire when it was at its most extensive – stretching from the snow-capped peaks of modern-day Iran's Zagros mountains to the sparkling waters of the eastern Mediterranean. But when he wasn't spearing large carnivores or conquering new lands, he enjoyed a spot of gardening.

During Ashurbanipal's 38-year-reign, he transformed the space around the city's many royal palaces into a series of enchanting and elaborate gardens, the most impressive the world had ever seen.