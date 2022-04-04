How the next 'supercontinent' will form

What Mercator didn't know is that the continents have not always been arranged this way. He lived around 400 years before the theory of plate tectonics was confirmed.

When looking at the positions of the seven continents on a map, it's easy to assume that they are fixed. For centuries, human beings have fought wars and made peace over their share of these territories, on the assumption that their land – and that of their neighbours – has always been there, and always will be.

From the Earth's perspective, however, the continents are leaves drifting across a pond. And human concerns are a raindrop on the leaf's surface. The seven continents were once assembled in a single mass, a supercontinent called Pangaea. And before that, there's evidence for others stretching back over three billion years: Pannotia, Rodinia, Columbia/Nuna, Kenorland and Ur.

Geologists know that supercontinents disperse and assemble in cycles: we're halfway through one now. So, what kind of supercontinent might lie in Earth's future? How will the landmasses as we know them rearrange over the very long-term? It turns out that there are at least four different trajectories that could lie ahead. And they show that Earth's living beings will one day reside on a very different planet, which looks more like an alien world.

For geologist Joao Duarte at the University of Lisbon, the path to exploring Earth's future supercontinents began with an unusual event in the past: an earthquake that struck Portugal one Saturday morning in November 1755. It was among the most powerful quakes of the past 250 years, killing 60,000 people and sending a tsunami across the Atlantic Ocean. What made it particularly odd was its location. "You should not have big earthquakes in the Atlantic," says Duarte. "It was strange."

Earthquakes of this scale usually happen on or near major subduction zones, where oceanic plates plunge beneath the continents and are melted and consumed in the hot mantle. They involve collision and destruction. The 1755 quake, however, happened along a "passive" boundary, where the ocean plate underlying the Atlantic transitions smoothly into the continents of Europe and Africa.

In 2016, Duarte and colleagues proposed a theory for what might be going on: the stitches between these plates could be unravelling, and a major rupture may be looming. "It could be a kind of infectious mechanism," he explains. Or like the glass splintering between two small holes in a car windscreen. If so, a subduction zone could be poised to spread out from the Mediterranean along western Africa and perhaps all the way up past Ireland and the UK, bringing volcanoes, mountain-building and earthquakes to these regions.

Duarte realised that, if this happens, it could lead to the Atlantic eventually closing. And if the Pacific continued to close too – which is already occurring along the subducting "Ring of Fire" circling it ­– a new supercontinent would eventually form. He called it Aurica, named because the former landmasses of Australia and the Americas would sit at its centre.

It would look like this: