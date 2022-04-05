The world's most polluted capital city

However, media reports indicated that farmers weren't able to execute the solution effectively and authorities surmised that there were bound to be irregularities in preparing the capsules. The Pusa decomposer is now available in powder form; 300g of the formula is enough to spray on roughly half a hectare of land. Adapting the process has ensured that machines, made freely available to farmers, spray the fields in a more uniform way. The decomposed stubble enriches the soil, reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers by as much as 25%, says Singh. "When farmers burn the crop residue, the temperature of the top layer of soil rises to 42C and ends up killing all the beneficial microbes in the soil. The microbial spray, however, enriches the soil," he says.

The solution tackles not just air pollution, but poor soil health that can compromise our quality of food and water, according to a report led by Natalia Rodríguez Eugenio of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Poor soil health has the ability to impact biodiversity as well, says Rattan Lal, a distinguished professor of soil science at Ohio State University, Columbus.

"Soil in India is increasingly depleted of its organic matter stock," says Lal, who is not connected with the project. "In north-western states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, soil organic carbon content in the surface 30cm (1ft) layer of soil is less than 0.25% and often as little as 0.1%." The optimal range for soil organic carbon should at least be 1-1.5%. He sees the fungal spray as a promising way to address the gap. "This way of using agricultural residue won't have adverse effects on the health of the soil," he says. "However, it's important to keep an eye on the cost and to ensure that the farmer is compensated for adapting a process that protects the planet."

Earlier, some amount of crop residue was used as cattle feed before farmers burnt the rest. Using the Pusa spray could mean that there may be less available to feed India's 553 million livestock, says Lal. "Ensuring that doesn't happen and keeping an eye on the domino effect is important too. A judicious management of crop residue is critical to strengthening the 'one health' concept – the health of soil, plants, animals, people and ecosystems – it's all inter-related," he says.

Krishna Kumar, 48, has been farming for the last 30 years in the village of Bhanan Khera in the Hisar district of Haryana, where he owns five acres of land and has leased another 15. "I was intrigued by the decomposer spray, ever since a relative recommended I try it out," he says.

He used it last year and the crop residue on his lands decomposed completely. It enriched the soil and helped him save around 1,000-1,500 rupees (£10-15) per acre in fertiliser costs. He believes the long-term health of the soil looks promising. "Burning our fields, dealing with all that smoke isn't easy for the farmer either. I'm glad there's another viable option now," he says.