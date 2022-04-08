The back of the shampoo bottle I use has a long list of ingredients and a few claims about their origins. It boasts of things like “containing 0% silicones” and natural ingredients, and while I have a reasonable grasp of what goes into soaps and cosmetics, I have often wondered what some of these ingredients do – and whether they are good or bad for the climate.

The bottle says my shampoo is made from 95% natural-origin ingredients – this breaks down into 73% water, 22% other naturally derived ingredients, with the final 5% made up of synthetic ingredients.

The main ingredient in liquid soaps, shampoos and conditioners is perhaps unsurprisingly water (or “aqua” on most bottles). But after water, one of the next most voluminous ingredients in my shampoo is sodium laureth sulfate (SLES), which can be made from palm or coconut oil. SLES is used as a surfactant – a chemical that helps to emulsify oils and water. It has several roles in shampoos, as well as toothpastes, soaps and face washes. Firstly it is a detergent, which is a type of chemical which makes proteins and fats soluble in water, making them easier to wash away. It also acts as a foaming agent, without which shampoo would be disappointingly un-bubbly.

Next on the ingredients of my shampoo are various chemicals that are a mouthful to pronounce, from cocamidopropyl betaine (a coconut oil derivative) to guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride (a gum derivative that helps to make hair easier to comb). Some of these chemicals are stabilisers, preservatives, colourants and fragrances that keep the product looking and smelling the same with every use.

I want to know where these ingredients come from. Are any of them damaging to the climate to produce? And if I produced my own soaps and shampoos, would it be better for the planet?

To answer that question, I need to know the emissions produced by commercial shampoos.