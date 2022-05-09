Why human brains were bigger 3,000 years ago

Your ancestors had bigger brains than you. Several thousand years ago, humans reached a milestone in their history – the first known complex civilisations began to emerge. The people walking around and meeting in the world's earliest cities would have been familiar in many ways to modern urbanites today. But since then, human brains have actually shrunk slightly.

The lost volume, on average, would be roughly equivalent to that of four ping pong balls, says Jeremy DeSilva, an anthropologist at Dartmouth College in the US. And according to an analysis of cranial fossils, which he and colleagues published last year, the shrinkage started just 3,000 years ago.

"This is much more recent than we anticipated," says DeSilva. "We were expecting something closer to 30,000 years ago."

Agriculture emerged between 10,000 and 5,000 years ago, although there is some evidence that plant cultivation may have started as early as 23,000 years ago. Sprawling civilisations, full of architecture and machinery, soon followed. The first writing appeared at roughly the same time. Why, during this age of extraordinary technological development, did human brains start to dwindle in size?

It's a question that has left researchers scratching heads. And it also raises questions about what the size of a brain really reveals about an animal's intelligence, or cognitive ability, in general. Many species have brains far bigger in size than ours and yet their intelligence – as far as we understand it – is quite different. So the relationship between brain volume and how humans think can't be a straightforward one. There must be other factors, too.

What exactly prompts brains to get bigger or smaller over time in a given species also is often difficult to know. DeSilva and his colleagues note that human bodies have got smaller over time but not enough to account for our reduction in brain volume. The question as to why this change occurred still hovers. And so, in a recent paper, they sought inspiration from an unlikely source – the humble ant.

At first glance, or should I say squint, ant brains might seem hopelessly different to ours. They are roughly one tenth of a cubic millimetre in volume – or a third the size of a grain of salt – and contain just 250,000 neurons. A human brain, by comparison, has around 86 billion.