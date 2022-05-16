How long-haul travel will change post-Covid

Australian flag carrier Qantas made history recently by ferrying passengers nonstop between South America and Australia. The aeroplane – a Boeing 787 Dreamliner – departed Buenos Aires shortly past noon local time. Some 9,300 miles (14.973km) and 17-plus hours later, QF 14 landed in Darwin.

In doing so, the carrier set two internal records: longest distance covered and longest time in the air for a commercial flight. Captain Alex Passerini, who commanded QF 14, later said: "Qantas has always stepped up to a challenge, especially when it comes to long-haul travel, and this flight is an excellent example of the capabilities and attention to detail of our flight planning team."

Contrary to popular belief, flying for so many hours isn't entirely new. In the 1930s, Pan Am airliners hopscotched across the Pacific Ocean with regularity. Passengers on board the Honolulu clipper could expect 20-hour flight times when shuttling between Hawaii and the continental United States. Qantas followed suit a decade later. In 1943, the Flying Kangaroo launched service between Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and Australia, its flying boats taking up to 33 hours to complete the trip. Passengers who did were subsequently admitted to "The Rare and Secret Order of the Double Sunrise", so named because of the two sunrises they would see during the trip.

The 21st Century has seen the long-haul, nonstop trend continue. In 2004, Singapore Airlines made headlines when it launched service between New York and Singapore; a 9,500-plus mile (15,289km) haul that can – depending on prevailing winds – take up to 19 hours. Less punishing (though not by much) is Qatar Airways’ Doha to Auckland, New Zealand service which clocks in at 9,000 miles (14,484km). Passengers on board the Boeing 777 cross 10 time zones and virtually the entire length of the Indian Ocean, continental Australia, and the Tasman Sea before arriving in the City of Sails. Trip time? 18 hours. Similar feats of flight are expected later this year when United and American Airlines launch services between the United States and India.

Fun stuff, minus the indignities of air travel of course. For one thing, there is nothing appealing about being sealed in a long metal tube. Do so for ever-longer periods and you are likely to end up grumpy. When passengers are grumpy, flying becomes less fun; and if something isn’t fun, why do it? Early flyers were more fortunate. High fares limited who could fly, the result being a select few could experience luxurious service for hours.