The medical power of hypnosis

There also appear to be differences in brain activity when someone is asked to "fake it", compared with when they are experiencing an involuntary response. In one small experiment, researchers studied 12 healthy participants in a positron emission tomography (PET) scanner, to measure metabolic activity in parts of the brain. In one set of tests, they were given the instruction to fake being unable to move their leg. In another set of tests, the same people were hypnotised and given the suggestion that their leg was paralysed. The brain imaging studies showed distinct brain regions were activated in each of the two conditions.

A later study expanded on the same hypnotism vs. faking it question, this time using an MRI scanner, which gives more detail when looking at soft tissues. This time, the researchers saw the motor cortex – part of the brain which controls body movements – showed activity in the patients under hypnosis. This suggests the hypnotised people were really preparing to try to move their limb, despite achieving no more movement than the group who were faking limb paralysis.

So, are there any hallmarks of the hypnotised brain that can explain the peculiar sensation and experiences of a hypnotic response? It's an emerging area of research, but there are a couple of candidates.

Part of the story can be found in the brain's salience network, says Spiegel. This network helps us identify which aspects of our environment are worth paying attention to – sifting out relevant information from the swathes of sensory data that our brains are inundated with every second of the day. In one experiment, he and his colleagues hypnotised both "highs" and "lows" while scanning their brains. The highs had lowered activity in the salience network during hypnosis. "When that happens, you're less worried about what else might be going on," says Spiegel. "It allows you to disconnect from the rest of the world."

That might go some way to explaining the feeling of intense focus during hypnosis, but what about the strange sensation that your body is doing things of its own accord?

The best evidence points to the brain's default mode network, says Terhune, a set of brain regions that are most active when we are at rest. "It's believed to be integrally involved in self-related mentation – daydreaming, mind-wandering and so on," says Terhune.

One part of this network in particular – the anterior medial pre-frontal cortex – is thought to play a crucial role in hypnosis. "This region seems to be involved in self-related processing, metacognition [thinking about thinking], and the ability to control your own thoughts," says Terhune. "Those are processes that might be dampened in response to hypnotic induction."

With temporarily impaired activity in the default node network, it may become harder to think about yourself as a conscious agent. This might be at the root of the remarkable sensation that you are not an entirely autonomous over your own body.

The relevance of this part of the default mode network in hypnosis has been found in many studies, but Terhune adds a note of caution: "Sometimes we don't know what the causal ingredient is." For example, the medial pre-frontal cortex is also involved making inferences about other people's mental states. It could be that while you're being hypnotised, you also happen to be thinking about the experimenter and what they're thinking.

"But that's the best line of evidence," Terhune sums up. "It's a reduction in self-related processing and metacognition."

From lab to clinic

While academic experimenters tease out the details of why hypnosis works the way it does, clinicians are making use of its effects – as they have been doing for centuries.

Perhaps the best explored medical use for hypnosis is the tantalising promise of relieving pain without drugs. A number of meta-analyses (research papers that analyse the findings of a comprehensive range of studies, assessing each for their quality and design) have found consistent results. Participants who are hypnotised experience more pain relief than around 73% of control participants, found one recent meta-analysis of 45 trials on hypnosis for pain relief. Two meta-analyses from the early 2000s concluded that hypnosis was superior to standard care and urged for it to be used more widely in clinical settings. And as you might expect, these effects aren't equal across the board – the more hypnotisable someone is, the greater the reduction in their pain, according to a review of 85 controlled experimental studies by authors including Terhune.

Some of the most exciting findings have been in the realm of chronic pain, defined as pain lasting more than three months. In the UK, between 13-50% of people experience chronic pain, while in the US, around one-third of people do. Globally, nearly two billion people experience recurrent tension headaches, the most common type of chronic pain. By its nature, chronic pain is particularly difficult to treat with drugs, as opioid analgesics are addictive, come with a burden of side-effects and contribute to the opioid epidemic.

Hypnosis has been shown to lower both pain intensity and its interference in daily life, one meta-analysis of nine randomised controlled trials found, with patients receiving eight or more sessions experiencing significant pain relief.

In 2000, Spiegel carried out a randomised trial of hypnotic analgesia in 241 patients undergoing invasive surgical procedures performed without a general anaesthetic. The patients were split into three groups: one group received standard care, one had a friendly nurse providing additional support, and one was hypnotised. All three groups had access to a button with which they could self-administer a cocktail of fentanyl, powerful opioid painkiller, and midazolam, a drug that causes drowsiness and forgetfulness. Every 15 minutes before, during and after the procedures, patients were asked to rate their pain and anxiety levels from zero (calm and pain-free) to 10 (deep fear, anxiety and pain).

The standard care group used more than double the amount of fentanyl and midazolam than either the group with the friendly nurse or the hypnotised group. The length of time it took to carry out the operation was also longest in the standard-care group (78 minutes on average), and shortest among the hypnotised group (61 minutes).

"The anxiety levels were zero in the hypnosis group," says Spiegel. "There was just less trouble doing the procedure."

To his frustration, there was no notable uptick in the use of clinical hypnosis after the paper. Spiegel has now developed an app for self-hypnosis called Reveri, which he hopes will make evidence-based hypnotherapy more broadly available to those who wish to access it.

Given the efficacy of hypnotic treatment for a growing range of conditions, why has mainstreaming of the practice been so slow?

The coercion question

Most of the reservations come down not to a lack of evidence, but a mixture of concerns and misconceptions about the involuntary nature of the hypnotic response.

"This is one of the most widespread myths," says Terhune. "That if you come into a hypnosis session with me, I can control you, get you to do untoward things. The evidence for this is very poor."

Amanda Barnier, a professor of cognitive science at Macquarie University in Australia, explored this question in a study that made clever use of postcards. She divided study participants into two groups – one group of highly hypnotisable people were given a large stack of postcards and, after hypnotic induction, given the suggestion that they would send a postcard to Barnier every day until she gave them a call.

The next day, the postcards began to arrive – and they kept coming. When Barnier eventually called up her participants again, their reflections were fascinating. "The people who got the hypnosis said, 'Oh my God, it was out of my control. It was pouring with rain and I would still go out and post that postcard for you, I couldn't help myself. I was compelled,'" Barnier recalls.

But the experiment didn't end there. Barnier also used a control group – people who hadn't been hypnotised, but simply asked to send her a postcard every day. "I said, 'I'm a PhD student and I'm just trying to write up my thesis. Here's some postcards, will you just send me one every single day?'"

Perhaps surprisingly, this group also obliged. When Barnier called them up to talk about their experience, they were more prosaic. "They said, 'Well, you seemed desperate.'"

From that, Barnier concluded that the hypnotised participants weren't being driven to do anything they wouldn't have done otherwise – even if it might feel that way.

Earlier experiments, carried out at a time of looser ethical regulations, found more extreme requests elicited a similar response.

In 1939, one alarming experiment gave deeply hypnotised participants the suggestion to grab a large diamondback rattlesnake. The participants were told the snake was just a coil of rope. One participant made to grab it – but was prevented from doing so by a pane of glass. Another came out of hypnosis and refused. Two other hypnotised participants weren't even told the snake was a coil of rope, and both went to grab it anyway. Two of the participants were then given the suggestion that they were angry with an experimental assistant for putting them in such a dangerous situation. They were told they would be unable to resist throwing a flask of concentrated acid in the assistant's face – both did (in a sleight of hand, the real flask of acid had been switched with a harmless liquid the same colour).

A control group of unhypnotised people were also asked to take part – but most didn't get far as they were terrified of the snake and wouldn't go near it. The findings were replicated in another study in 1952, but later investigations criticised that the controls hadn't been put under the same pressure as the hypnotised group, making the comparison unfair.

An experiment in 1973 sought to address the question more robustly, putting hypnotised and non-hypnotised participants on an equal footing. One group of university students was hypnotised and given the suggestion to go out on campus and sell what they were told was heroin, the other group was simply asked – both went out and did it. The experimenters got into trouble though, because the father of one of the participants was a professor on campus. He was "less than delighted" to find his daughter had been attempting to peddle heroin to her peers.

"The conclusion is, undergrad students are willing to do some crazy things," says Terhune. "It's nothing to do with hypnosis."

As with Barnier's finding, many of the surprising things that people do under hypnosis aren't down to the hypnosis at all, but simply that people will do all sorts of outlandish things if you ask.

What these experiments don't give definitive answers on, though, is whether someone can genuinely be coerced to do something against their will under hypnosis. But beyond the world of academia, there are many cases in which hypnosis has been used with harmful intent.

Use and abuse

It's night, with traffic passing along a busy North London road outside a corner shop. Inside, the shopkeeper is moving a few items around when a confident-looking young man enters, wearing a grey T-shirt, and a dark jacket and jeans. He approaches the shopkeeper and touches him on the arm. From the grainy CCTV footage, a few strange things happen next. The shopkeeper stands rooted to the spot, appearing to have entered a trance. The man touches the man's chest and his shoulder and then goes through his pockets. The shopkeeper stands by, not appearing to notice. Only as the thief leaves does the shopkeeper appear to realise he has been robbed.

"As a scientist, these cases are difficult to interpret because we don't know the full circumstances," says Terhune. "Could you use distraction to commit a crime? Sure. Could you put someone in a trance and rob them or assault them? It's very difficult to say and it's very complicated."

The North London robbery is just one of a long and in some cases harrowing list of crimes, many of them involving sexual abuse of female patients by rogue hypnotists, often exploiting a power imbalance between abuser and victim.

"These are obviously disgusting and horrible," says Terhune. "These cases are difficult because they're already occurring in an unusual power dynamic with an expert or professional that someone is likely to trust.

"As horrible as these events are, they occur in many situations with differential power relationships, [such as] coaches, teachers or medical professionals."

As well as the power dynamic, there are other factors that are hard to disentangle, says Barnier, such as perceptions or stereotypes about hypnosis that people may hold (such as, "In hypnosis I lose control"). Given this knot of factors, "it's not clear that hypnosis itself is the agent of vulnerability versus the broader context", says Barnier.

All this begs the question, how can someone seeking hypnosis take precautions to make sure their treatment is as safe as possible? It boils down to one golden rule: "If someone can't treat you without hypnosis, they shouldn't be treating you with hypnosis," says Barnier.

Every clinician and researcher I contacted for this story, including Hilary Walker, chief executive of the British Society of Clinical and Academic Hypnosis, and Joe Tramontana, president-elect of the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, agreed with this approach. The UK's Royal College of Psychiatrists also recommends always checking a therapist's qualifications: "Hypnotherapy should only be performed by qualified health professionals who are accountable to a professional body," the college writes on its website. "For example, they should be a medical doctor, psychologist, nurse, occupational therapist or physiotherapist."

One reason this matters is because in many countries, including the UK and Australia, there is no official body regulating lay hypnotism. "In Australia, you will find people who have gone to weekend courses or six months at a hypnosis academy," says Barnier. And if something goes awry after treatment? "There's no professional agency that you can go and complain to."

In some countries, hypnotherapy colleges may choose to be associated with an organisation that registers lay hypnotherapists – in the UK, for instance, there is the General Hypnotherapy Standards Council (GHSC). But, as the council tells me, none of these organisations can claim to be official regulatory bodies because "hypnotherapist" and "hypnotist" aren't protected titles in the way "doctor" and "physiotherapist" are.

The GHSC, for instance, asks hypnotherapists who sign up to its register to abide by a code of ethics, and runs a complaints procedure open to patients of its registered members. "However, because hypnotherapy is not subject to statutory regulation, neither we nor any of the other organisations [who register lay hypnotists] can prevent a practitioner who has been removed from registration from continuing to practice independently," a spokesperson for the council says.

The take-home message from clinicians and professional bodies I spoke to remains to make sure any person you seek treatment from has appropriate health qualifications. And, if suffering from a health complaint, you should consult your GP.