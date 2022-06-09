Can humanity leave nature behind?

But what if the creator of each new "manmade" thing had an obligation towards creating its opposite on this gradient? For example, a form of biodiversity investment or rewilding instigated when something is added to the engineered side. There is a profound symmetry to the idea that whatever complexity is built or created on one side, must be equally replaced or protected on the other for the system to remain stable.

Offsetting is not a new idea, and I certainly wouldn't want to take any credit for it here. We are most used to encountering it in the context of air travel: you can pay for a company to plant CO2-guzzling trees. In terms of carbon offsetting, trees are a good contender for the polar opposite of air-travel pollution on the gradient outlined above, even if the practice currently has problems in terms of a time-lag in carbon sequestration and unhealthy monocultures of trees. However, while pollution or illegal environmental damage are sometimes fined or taxed, offsetting is rarely considered for processes other than carbon production, and direct withdrawals from nature by new human creations are not "priced-in".

Another well-established category of offset is reserving land for national parks, green belts to contain cities, or nature reserves to preserve valuable ecosystems. Here, though, these schemes are often undertaken by governments, and there is often less of a direct link between the builders of engineered objects such as a new housing block or factory, and areas of regeneration or rewilding. While national efforts can have impact, it would be inspiring to see the burden of restoration fall more significantly on those who are directly unbalancing the system. For example, the UK government recently introduced legislation of Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) whereby all new developments need to deliver a 10% improvement in local biodiversity.

Elsewhere, experiments with broader offsets are also beginning to happen. To take one specific example: a recent study led by Katie Devenish of Bangor University and colleagues found that a mining operation in Madagascar had successfully offset the forest loss caused by its new mine by slowing deforestation elsewhere in the country.