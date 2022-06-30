The mystery of how dinosaurs had sex

I'm sitting in Jakob Vinther's office, trying to get my head around whether tyrannosaurs had – there's no easy way to write this – penises. "So somebody has to be…" I stutter, becoming increasingly flustered. "…penetrated", finishes my host matter-of-factly.

We're at the University of Bristol, in the UK, where Vinther is a professor of macroevolution, specialising in the fossil record. I survey the room, mostly to avoid eye contact while I recover. It's exactly what your inner child would hope for from a palaeontologist.

The bookshelves are laden with a kind of fossil lasagne, where layers of academic tomes and paperwork are muddled up with relics from a lost world. Among the highlights are an ancient insect, with its delicate wing veins and mottled colouration clearly visible, the remains of a vampire squid with its black ink sacs so well-preserved they still contain melanin, and strange ancient worms related to those found today on coral reefs. In the corner is an antique wooden chest with drawers that – I hope – contain all kinds of other exciting petrified remains. The place feels like a cross between a museum and a library.

Mere feet away is the star of the show – a psittacosaurus, literally "parrot-lizard". This sweet little beaked herbivore and close relative of the triceratops is thought to have padded through the forests of what is now Asia around 133-120 million years ago. The specimen I'm looking at is world-famous – not for its skin, which is so intact you can still make out the streaky pattern on its body, or for its tail, which includes a distinctive spiky fringe of feathers. No, this dinosaur is best-known as the one that left its bottom behind for future generations to study (More on that later.)

I shift my attention back to our conversation. Vinther is telling me about a particularly titillating find from a renowned fossil site in China, the Yixian Formation in Liaoning province – where a pair of tyrannosaurs, complete with feathers, have been found next to one another in an ancient lake. Suspiciously close, if you ask him. In fact, what he wants to know is: were they having sex?

A (t)horny problem

With modern scientific techniques, scientists are uncovering breathtaking insights into the minutiae of dinosaur lives at a record pace – many of which would have been unthinkable decades ago.

Molecular detective work has identified red blood cells and collagen from 76-million-year-old therapods, the group that includes the largest predators to have stalked the Earth. It has revealed tell-tale chemical signatures that indicate triceratops and stegosaurs were, unusually for dinosaurs, cold-blooded – and that one spiky, heavily armoured herbivore, nodosaur, was ginger. Scientists have discovered that Spinosaurus – famous for the large 'sail' on its back – probably used its six-inch (15 cm) teeth and crocodile jaws to hunt in deep water, as well as evidence that iguanodons might have been surprisingly intelligent, and that pterosaurs (not technically dinosaurs, of course – they're actually winged reptiles) often walked to find their prey.

But research into exactly how dinosaurs mated – or in fact, anything at all about how they hooked up – has drawn a total blank. To this day, scientists can't even accurately distinguish males from females, let alone tell you how they courted or what kind of genitals they had. Without this fundamental knowledge, much of their biology and behaviour remains a total mystery. Only one thing is certain: they would have been doing it.