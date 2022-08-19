A pizza topping that divides the world

It's not Hawaii you should thank – or indeed blame, depending on your viewpoint.

The man popularly credited with giving the world the ham and pineapple pizza was neither Hawaiian, nor in fact Italian. Sam Panopoulos was a Greek immigrant to Canada who ran a restaurant with his brothers in the city of Chatham, Ontario. Panopoulos had recently visited Naples – the birthplace of pizza – and was inspired to start adding the Italian staple to the restaurant's usual line-up of burgers and pancakes. But what to put on it?

Panopoulos pushed past the then-standard toppings such as mushroom and pepperoni and turned to south-of-the-border inspiration – in this case, the sweet-and-sour flavours which characterised America's take on Chinese food. On top of a cheese-and-tomato-sauce pizza base, he spread canned pineapple and sliced ham, perhaps influenced by the sweet-and-salty taste of Chinese dishes pairing pork and pineapple.

Depending on which side of the divide you stand, a classic dish, or a culinary crime, was born.

Few foods divide as dramatically as ham and pineapple pizza. In many parts of the US, UK and Australasia, few pizza menus seem complete without it. In Italy, however, the pairing is widely considered an abomination. It has even led to international disputes between world leaders and diplomatic interventions. Why is it so divisive?

"I guess you might call it a fusion food, before the term became popular. And, of course, sweet is the most-liked taste, so it is an easy win in that sense," says Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist who studies how our different senses affect our experience of food at the University of Oxford.

Panopoulos' pairing of processed ham and pineapple coincided with the release of the Tropical Recipe Book by Australian food processing company Golden Circle. They were – surprise, surprise – a major producer of canned pineapple, and the book's cover shows pineapple rings gracing a cooked ham. A decade before, a TV cook introduced post-war Germany to a treat called Toast Hawaii, consisting of a pineapple ring, cooked ham and sliced cheese, all cooked under the grill. This may have in fact been a German reworking of the Grilled Spamwich, a spam-and-pineapple recipe which had come over with US soldiers stationed in West Germany after World War Two. All combined the characteristic sweetness of pineapple with the salty, umami foil of processed pork.

Pork and pineapple is, of course, not the only fruit and meat pairing in world cuisine. In France, duck is paired with a sweet orange sauce. Iranian pilaf mixes lamb with pomegranate. American Thanksgiving dinners would not be the same without cranberry sauce accompanying the traditional turkey, or the marshmallows and yams.