What happens with the remaining biosolid sludge is equally ugly. Sometimes it's burned. Sometimes it's dried and landfilled together with rubbish, where it rots, releasing greenhouse gases. Sometimes it's accumulated in "lagoons", a euphemism for massive cesspits which hold tonnes of waste, which are sometimes treated but can be simply left as is, covered to cut the stink and prevent wildlife or humans from accidentally falling in – not necessaraily environmentally damaging, but certainly wasteful.

Meanwhile farmlands become depleted after bearing crops year after year, so farmers have to buy and apply synthetic fertiliser, perpetuating the broken cycle of nutrients. Rather than returning these nutrients to land in a form of composted sewage we flush them into the sea, while making more synthetic fertiliser to mend our depleting farmlands. "If you look at how the system functions, it makes no sense," says Wear. "We're just flushing money down the toilet."

To close the nutrient drift away from soils, humans need to find ways to redirect their sewage back to land, experts say. Not everyone has a farm on which to compost their body's output, of course, but there's a number of new technologies that can work in different settings and scales, from family homes to apartment buildings and big cities.

McWilliams works with small-scale clients – eco-villages and campsites – in the US to design attractive toilets that convert waste into compost that can be used for fertilising trees or flower beds. She also works with clients in several Native American reservations where flush toilets are rare, and many houses use either latrines or cesspools. (Native Americans are 19 times more likely than white Americans to lack indoor plumbing).

"My clients want to replace the dismal Porta-Potties with something that doesn't reek, isn't full of flies and polluting chemicals, and can be returned to mother nature," she says. Similarly to Perez's approach, her designs rely on sawdust and agricultural leftovers to reduce smells and start the composting process.

Woodchips and sawdust won't work in urban settings, but San Francisco-based Epic Cleantec tackles the problem at the level of the apartment buildings with smart technology. The residents' wastewater doesn't flow to a sewage plant but into the Epic Cleantec system, which separates solids from water, purifying the latter enough to be reused for watering plants, flushing toilets and even laundry (just not for drinking). The separated biosolids are compacted in drums inside the special odour-controlled cabinets and later undergo a heat and oxidation treatment which kills pathogens.