The dangers of being over-confident

Imagine you are in a fight with a grizzly bear. And you’re not armed. It’s just you against the bear in a straight fight. Who do you think would win? How about in a fight with a crocodile or a king cobra or an eagle?

When over 1,700 people were asked these questions in a YouGov poll in the US in 2021, 6% of respondents reckoned they could beat the bear and a slighter larger number fancied their chances against the crocodile. And when it came to a fight with a king cobra, fully 23% of men said they would win. Meanwhile, 38% of men thought they could beat an eagle.

Maybe, some of the respondents were Tarzan-types with superb fighting skills. More likely they were showing off or were ridiculously overconfident.

So, how about landing a plane in an emergency without crashing it and killing everybody on board? Could you do that? In a recent study, a researcher called Kayla Jordan at the University of Waikato in New Zealand asked this question.

Again, the levels of over-confidence were striking. Half of the people she asked thought they had a one-in-five-chance of landing the plane successfully. And when those questioned were shown a three-minute video of a trained pilot landing a plane, they became even more confident, rating their chances at 30%. A quarter of respondents went even further saying they put their chances at 60%.

Yes, in a scenario in which they suddenly had to take the controls of plane without any help, and while acknowledging that landing a plane is a highly skilled task, requiring great expertise, an astounding number of people with no experience or skill thought they were more likely than not to bring the plane safely to ground. This was despite the fact that the video was shot from the back of the cockpit, there was no sound, viewers couldn’t see what the pilots’ hands were doing from that angle and a pilot who watched it declared it 100% useless.

Of course, there are real-life examples of passengers who have taken the controls of a plane and landed it successfully after a pilot has fallen ill and collapsed in the cockpit. A recent example took place in Florida in May 2022. But the passenger in this instance, Darren Harrison, had the benefit of being talked through the landing by an air traffic controller who was also a flying instructor. An experienced pilot has estimated that the chance of someone landing a plane without help is 10-15%, much lower odds than many in the New Zealand study gave themselves.